Landowners say no to Summit Carbon Solutions easements; eminent domain may be enforced

Summit Carbon Solutions first approached Jared Bossly about laying pipe for a carbon storage project on his property in August of 2021.

Fast forward to June 20, 2023. The company’s surveyors drilled 90 foot holes in his cornfield, while Bossly was under court order to stay 100 feet away from them.

Almost two years ago a Summit Carbon Solutions (a proposed carbon capture pipeline) representative in a black suburban drove across his hay field to find him in his tractor. The representative handed him some paperwork and said “sign this, we’re going to do some surveying.”

Bossly asked the individual to meet with him and surrounding neighbors in his shop the following morning.

Bossly wasn’t immediately against the idea.

“You have to keep an open mind. I didn’t know a lot about carbon dioxide then. I didn’t know a bit. It sounds safer than some things. But in the end it is more dangerous,” he said.

Bossly and his neighbors didn’t give the company permission to survey.

“Everyone that came to our meeting said ‘no.’ We’ve been involved with the lawyer ever since,” he said.

But a judge’s order allows the company to survey without permission from the landowner, as long as the company serves 30 day notice, except in counties with a pending legal decision.

The family farm and ranch is a legacy Bossly hopes to some day leave to his children Jackson and Brooklyn. Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon storage pipeline would cross his property. One map shows the pipeline going through new tree plantings intended to serve as windbreak for future cattle lots.

EASEMENTS AND EMINENT DOMAIN

The company seeks voluntary easements with landowners for its proposed pipeline. It can not at this time impose eminent domain in North Dakota or South Dakota because no permit has been approved to build the pipeline. However, if the permits are issued, the company is expected to use eminent domain to condemn land where landowners refuse to sign easements. Jared Bossly and others are concerned about the safety of the pipeline, and he doesn’t believe it’s his duty to give up his private property in order for a private company earn a profit.

In the event of eminent domain suits, landowners and Summit Carbon Solutions would go to court to determine the fair market value of the land.

“This is a private company. Have you ever heard of a private company using eminent domain to take property?” he asks.

Bossly said that earlier this spring, Summit Carbon Solutions entered his farmstead, knocked on his door, stepped inside the house and yelled to see if anyone was home. His wife Tara was in the shower and by the time she got out, she called Jared to ask if he knew of anyone who was expected at their place. He said no, and asked her to find out who the visitor was. She called again within a few minutes and Jared could hear the Summit surveyor in the background. Jared said he told her he would deal with it later, and hung up.

Summit proceeded to file suit against Bossly for “threatening to kill” their surveyor over the phone. Summit requested a restraining order against him and contempt of court for allegedly interrupting their surveying process.

Bossly denies making any kind of threat, and found it humorous that he was accused of making a death threat.

“I just laughed (when I heard it). I wasn’t even here, and I never said that,” Bossly said.

Bossly also has camera footage of the surveyors entering his shop without permission.

Bossly brought phone records with him to court, as well as witnesses to prove he was not in the same physical location as the Summit surveyor that day.

Without reviewing the evidence, the judge stated he would not grant Summit’s request to hold Bossly in contempt of court. However, he ordered Bossly to stay 100 feet away from the surveyors, and said he if interferes with the survey process, he will be charged with contempt.

Bossly asked that the sheriff accompany the surveyors when they enter his property.

On June 20, the surveyors, and the county sheriff, entered his property for a legal “non invasive” survey.

However, the fact that the surveyors have traversed his soybean and corn fields and bored 90 feet into a corn field, feels invasive to him.

“They are on a crop that is growing. I have a picture of them in my soybeans, then they went into knee-high corn. It’s totally dead now where they drove on it,” he said.

IN NORTH DAKOTA

Summit Carbon Solutions approached Bismarck, N.D., area rancher Paul Brown about an easement on his land, but then changed the pipeline route — at least four times — and his land is not at this time on the pipeline path.

Brown said the Burleigh County, North Dakota, commission has been proactive about protecting its citizens. “They want to know — if there is a leak or explosion, how many people will it affect, and a lot more. They’ve set ordinances such as prohibiting the pipeline from existing within 2 miles of a residence.”

Brown is concerned about the C02 itself. “If this thing blows, it could kill thousands of people in Bismarck,” he said.

He does not believe in any potential benefits of carbon capture.

“Typical government. You create a problem and then you create a solution that causes the fleecing of the American taxpayer to line your buddy’s pockets. It’s sickening. And then people sign on for it,” he said.

The Brown family raises beef, pork, lamb, chickens, and sells eggs and honey. “We direct market to over 1,000 families. If this blows, everything I raise relies on oxygen. This could be catastrophic not only to me personally but my livestock and our local food system,” he said.

“The Brown ranch philosophy is that we can sequester carbon into the soil, so to see this come along in the most unnatural way you can think of, it’s mind-blowing,” he said.

Summit Carbon Solutions said it is taking extra steps to ensure safety.

“PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) has rigorous and comprehensive rules on the construction and operation of pipeline systems such as this. And having said that, Summit Carbon Solutions is going above and beyond those requirements in several important areas. For example, PHMSA requires that pipelines are placed 3 feet underground. Summit Carbon Solutions will place our line at least 4 feet deep. Also, PHMSA requires x-rays of 10 percent of the welds connecting the pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions will x-ray 100 percent of the welds to assure they are completed correctly,” said Summit Carbon Solutions.

Brown said he campaigned for Jeff Magrum, a rancher, for the state senate. Magrum beat the governor’s pick for that seat.

Magrum was a champion for property rights in the 2023 legislative session, introducing eight bills to protect private property rights, but found little support, even among his Republican colleagues.

The one bill that made it to the floor was largely supported by Democrats, Magrum said.

“I introduced several pieces of legislation, some based on requiring a higher threshold of landowner signup before eminent domain can be used (his bill asked for 85 percent rather than the current level of 70 percent). Another bill dealt with amalgamation — the method that could be used to condemn the land for the actual disposal site, which is “probably the most egregious law in North Dakota,” he said. “With eminent domain, they get a jury trial. But with amalgamation, the governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner can decide, without due process, that private land must be forfeited.”

Magrum led others to sign a letter recently asking the North Dakota attorney general to investigate whether or not some of the investors in Summit Carbon Solutions are foreign-owned.

Summit Carbon Solutions said it remains incredibly encouraged that landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for nearly 70 percent of the company’s proposed route.

“An overwhelming majority of landowners along our proposed route have signed easement agreements,” said Summit Carbon Solutions. “To date, 2,800 landowners have signed 4,520 easement agreements accounting for 1,410 miles of our proposed pipeline route and 135,000 acres of our proposed sequestration site. For an easy comparison, the Dakota Access Pipeline (the most recent major pipeline project in the Midwest) is 1,172 total miles. In other words, the number of easement agreements we’ve already secured exceed the mileage of that project.”

AMALGAMATION

A group of landowners that call themselves the Northwest Landowners (NWLA) is suing the state of North Dakota and the Industrial Commission over amalgamation laws.

According to KFYR TV, the NWLA takes issue with the language used for compensating state landowners after their land is taken. The North Dakota Constitution says, “Private property shall not be taken or damaged for public use without just compensation.” But the section of the law they’re suing about replaces “just compensation” with “equitable compensation.” They say that’s not the same thing,” said Derrick Braaten, attorney for NWLA in the KFYR story.

“Equitable compensation is not a constitutional phrase. Equitable compensation is not the constitutional ‘just compensation’ that is required in order for the taking of private property, so it’s just a word they made up,” said Braaten.

Kurt Swenson an engineer and Beulah, N.D., landowner whose land is subject to amalgamation for the injection site has not decided whether or not he will sign an easement to give up his “pore space” to be used for a CO2 depository.

It is understood the disposal site will likely be an area of approximately 6 square miles. Around 1,000 acres that Swenson owns near Beulah may be included.

He rents his land for ag purposes — cattle, hay land and farming. It’s his belief these uses could probably continue along with it being used as a disposal site.

Safety is a concern of his, depending on where the actual well is located, and the company hasn’t disclosed their intended well location yet.

The lease that was offered is for — first the option to lease (which could be as many as three years) and then if Summit exercises the lease option — 20 years and the option of another 20 years.

Swenson said there is currently one active C02 injection site in North Dakota, near Richardton. That approximately two-mile pipeline deposits carbon from an ethanol plant nearby.

As for the potential benefits that some are claiming (the possibility of using C02 for tertiary or enhanced oil recovery) Swenson said it’s his understanding that the North Dakota Bakken formation is a different type of formation than a Saskatchewan, Canada, formation where this method is used. The effectiveness of the process in the Bakken is unproven. And Summit itself said that the C02 is not to be used for enhanced oil recovery.

ENHANCED OIL RECOVERY

The UND Energy and Environmental Research Center says older oil fields might be able to use C02 to recover oil that is difficult to obtain through their usual methods. This process is known as enhanced oil recovery. A different pipeline currently transports C02 from a coal gassification plant near Beulah, N.D., to Saskatchewan, Canada, where it is used for enhanced oil recovery. According to UND EERC, CO2 pumped into “old” oil wells can swell the remaining oil and make it more viscous, therefore making the oil more accessible after primary recovery efforts have been exhausted.

North Dakota legislator Dale Patten, a retired Watford City banker, spoke in favor of this idea during the 2023 legislative session.

Patten, whose banking career focused on lending to ag producers and oilfield service companies as well as small town businesses believes the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline presents opportunities for North Dakota.

He believes the financial benefits to landowners in the deposit site are significant. These landowners are essentially renting their “pore space.”

“In order for a surface owner to realize extra value for their pore space, they have to be able to rent it out, they can’t sever the pore rights like they can the mineral rights,” he said.

Patten added that many people believe carbon capture is beneficial to the public because of the alleged environmental benefits of reducing the carbon in the atmosphere. Patten himself doesn’t necessarily agree with this, but he believes there are many economic benefits to the pipeline.

He points out that there are markets for the ethanol being produced throughout the region that will pay a premium for carbon produced with a lower carbon footprint. For example, the ethanol plants involved in this project may be able to ship their ethanol to California and receive a premium because the plant’s “carbon score” was lowered due to the carbon capture process.

Patten points out that the ethanol industry upholds the market for corn in the region.

He also believes the pipeline presents an opportunity for possible use of C02 at some time in the future for enhanced oil recovery. “The potential is huge in North Dakota, not only for the royalty owners but to the state of North Dakota for tax revenue,” he said.

Patten said as a Republican, property rights are an issue he believes in strongly.

“To me, we have a lot of opportunities and some very serious challenges as we deal with this,” he said.

POLITICS AND PROPERTY RIGHTS

“The interesting thing is you have Democrats and Republicans working together on this issue,” said Craig Schaunaman, a farmer and former legislator from Brown County, South Dakota.

Schaunaman, a Democrat, said armed security guards have accompanied Summit Carbon Solutions in surveying his land the last couple of weeks.

“Summit likes to say that they’ve offered six figure checks. The offers they have made are not reasonable, especially for the location of our land next to Aberdeen, S.D. They are going to make a billion dollars a year off this pipeline,” he said.

Farm ground in his area, on the western side of Brown County is worth somewhere around $5,000 per acre, he said. On the eastern side land could be worth as much as $15,000 per acre.

“They are a private company. The capital to build the pipeline is from private investors. The payments for capturing the C02 comes in the form of tax credits, so their income comes from the federal government,” he said.

The Mitchell Republic in Mitchell, S.D., reported that “the major carrot for investing in this carbon-harvesting technology comes from the federal government in the form of the 45Q tax credit, which would offer Summit Carbon and other carbon companies hundreds of millions in federal tax dollars each year.”

Summit Carbon Solutions said, “there are 3.3 million miles of pipeline in operation in the United States. For those pipeline systems and Summit’s project, the landowner will be able to use the land for the same purpose as it is currently being used after construction. We are paying landowners 240 percent of the crop’s value to compensate for impacts to crop yields over the three years immediately following construction. That is in addition to the compensation provided through the easement agreement. We will also pay for any impact to drain tile that comes as a result of the project.”

When asked about foreign investors, Summit Carbon Solutions said, “A wide range of individuals and organizations have invested in Summit Carbon Solutions because they share our view that this project offers significant opportunities to safely reduce the carbon footprint of the ethanol industry while opening new market opportunities.”

Schaunaman said he doesn’t believe the state should allow the company to use eminent domain to condemn land. “Condemnation was essentially created for public utilities, public roads, something the public needs. This is not for the public, there is no public use,” he said.

“The legislature, through it’s statutes, granted them the authority, though to use eminent domain. That’s what we were trying to get changed in the 2023 legislature,” he said.

While Schaunaman, said he is a little worried about the safety of the pipeline, that’s not his main issue. “To me, it’s always been about property rights,” he said. He also said that the offer Summit made for the easement was less than market value for his land.

Magrum agrees that the politics are interesting, and he has fought hard for property owners.

“It’s funny how the Democrats and Republicans have been split. I’m a constitutional Republican but a lot of Republicans have bought into it,” said Magrum.

“It’s a weird project. You have Biden supporting carbon capture, but we have a lot of Democrats in North Dakota against this project, including some organizations that are considered radical,” Magrum said.

Schaunaman warns that landowners across the state should pay attention.

“If property owners in South Dakota think they have property rights, they need to do more due diligence. It doesn’t affect you until it affects you,” said Schaunaman.

Schaunaman believes the state of South Dakota needs to do more to protect property owners.

“Property owners need to understand that this is not the end, it’s the beginning,”

And Bossly will keep taking care of his 200 head of mother cows and 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans, alfalfa and millet.

“It’s just my kids, my wife and I. We don’t have a hired man. Our fun time is work. You work your ass off so that the next generation can have a chance and then something like this comes along. I’m the fourth generation, they will be the fifth. It would be my dream for my kids to come back. We aren’t doing anything to hurt the land, everything we do is to make it better,” he said.

“They could offer me $100 million dollars and I’d tell them no. This is a money grab scam for foreign countries to own land,” he said.