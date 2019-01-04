Laramie County Community College livestock show team wins grand and reserve overall in Arizona

The Laramie County Community College livestock show team left Cheyenne, Wyo., for Phoenix to exhibit heifers at the Arizona National's Sun Classic Heifer show, bringing banners back home with them.

The team, under the instruction and coaching of Donn Randell, won grand and reserve in the Sun Classic Heifer show. The show has classes for purebreds, percentages, and (All Other Breeds) AOBs, the division both heifers showed in. The heifers the team showed all came, with one exception, from Laramie County producers, as did the heifers shown in Billings, Mont., at the NILE and those being exhibited later this month at the National Western Stock Show in Denver. The proceeds from the sale of the heifers will be returned to the breeders, though any donations to the team are always appreciated.

Randell is already thinking ahead to the next set of cattle the team will show, visiting producers and scouting prospects. Though he's new to LCCC, he's no stranger to livestock and kids. Randell spent 26 years teaching agriculture at Pine Bluffs High School where sophomore students had the option to join the FFA show team. At LCCC, Randell oversees 16 students as they prepare and exhibit their cattle. The college has extensive livestock facilities to house the show stock and to make showing a reality for involved students.

Students with varying amounts of show ring experience are involved with the show team. Casey Huckfeldt, Scottsbluff, Neb., grew up on a Hereford operation, raising and exhibiting show cattle. Her love lies in the daily hair care and preparation of the cattle and that experience is utilized by other members as they prepare for show day both on campus and at the show. She said the Sun Classic was an excellent opportunity for students to see their heifer projects to fruition, ultimately running through the sale ring.

Huckfeldt is also a member of the LCCC livestock judging team, another outlet for her experience on the ranch and in the ring.

Preparation is in full swing for the prospect show at the National Western Stock Show later this month. ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.