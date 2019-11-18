Laramie County Fair has successful conference

Jeff Ketcham, Laramie County Fair manager was nemed 2019 RMAF Fair Manager of the Year and Laramie County Fair also received two awards in the Summit Awards program for our marketing efforts.

Photo courtesy Laramie Fair

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Laramie County Fair had a successful conference attending the Annual Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs Conference in Layton, Utah, Nov. 13-16, 2019.

The RMAF honors deserving individuals from member fair each year during the convention and this year Laramie County Fair Manager Jeff Ketcham was humbled, and honored to receive the 2019 RMAF Fair Manager of the Year.

Ketcham was nominated by his peers and selected by the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs board of directors. The RMAF is comprised of more than 400 fairs from nine western states and two Canadian provinces.

This award is based on present and past fair experience, employment and achievements that the candidate has contributed to the organization, achievements or involvement in the fair industry, such as positions held in national, regional or state fair organizations and achievements, involvement and contributions made within the community.

Ketcham was also presented the award for his teamwork in organizing, coordinating, and the production of the First Laramie County Fair held in the new Archer Event Center at the fairgrounds in the Archer Complex. This year’s fair included a new motorsports track for a tractor pull and demolition derby. “It was so nice to be at the Fairgrounds at Archer and have all the events at the same time and the same place and the new facility performed beautifully”, Ketcham said.

Ketcham has been the Laramie County Fair manager since 2011. He is a former county commissioner, agriculture and science teacher, FFA adviser and a retired member of the Wyoming National Guard. He also runs a Longhorn Cattle Operation in Laramie County.

Laramie County Fair also received two awards in the Summit Awards program for our marketing efforts. The Laramie County Fair was awarded first place for our Fair Event Guide and third place for our Fair Photo of Mutton Bustin at the 2019 Laramie County Fair. The goal of the Summit Awards Program is to recognize the outstanding achievements of our fair and festival members. It is intended to encourage innovation, resourcefulness, collaboration and celebration of the impact of the work we do in our communities.

The Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs’ purpose is to promote fairs and similar events throughout our membership area; and to provide a platform to unite fairs and events with exceptional and unique entertainment for public enjoyment.