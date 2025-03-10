Larew: NFU must debate policy, remain united 

National Farmers Union President Ron Larew speaks to the group’s annual convention Sunday night in Oklahoma City. Photo by Chris Clayton, DTN/Progressive Farmer

Larew-RFP-031725

OKLAHOMA CITY — As the National Farmers Union began its annual national convention here Sunday evening, NFU President Rob Larew told the members they need to debate policy and come out united in what he described a a period of “looming threats” and “a defining moment.”

NFU is a Democratic-leaning organization that generally believes in a strong role for agriculture in government, which makes its political situation particularly difficult when Republicans control the presidency and both houses of Congress.

Larew described the period after the 2024 election in which about 70% of rural Americans are believed to have voted for President Trump as one of “complicated feelings.”

“We are looking at a looming threat” of tariffs, a federal funding freeze and workforce reductions that “make it difficult for farmers to get the research, support and enforcement actions that farmers need,” Larew said.

“Many of you here are frustrated, outraged … want us to take action. Others want a strategic approach — be steady, be focused. Others see great opportunity to work with an administration with new opportunities,” he said.

“None of you are wrong. This is a defining moment,” Larew continued. The greatest issue, he said, is not one administration “but divisions among ourselves.”

If Farmers Union is not united, he added, “we lose our most powerful tool, collective action.”

“We have been in this position before … but Farmers Union did not divide,” he said.

Farmers Union, he said, “debated and fought” to create school lunch, mandatory country of origin labeling for red meat (which was later rescinded due to trade conflicts) and the development of much of the rural health care system.”

“We are winning on the right to repair” farm equipment, Larew said, citing court cases, and also “making great progress” in a case against the four largest meat packers.

Larew described the 2024 lame duck session of Congress as one that “put the lame in lame duck” because Congress did not finish the farm bill, but he credited Farmers Union lobbying with the inclusion of farm aid in an end-of-year spending package.

NFU “is strong, resilient and prepared for the future,” Larew said, pointing out that the group is planning its annual fly-in May 5 to 9 to be combined with a simultaneous social media campaign from the countryside to urge Congress to aid farmers.

Larew also urged members to bring more young farm families into the organization so that the future of the organization “remains bright.”