Larew running for NFU presidency

Larew



Rob Larew, senior vice president of public policy and communications for National Farmers Union, confirmed to The Hagstrom Report late Tuesday that he is a candidate for president of the organization to succeed Roger Johnson, who has announced he will retire at the NFU’s national convention in March.

Prior to his employment with NFU, Larew served more than 22 years in Congress and at the Agriculture Department, working on agriculture policy and communications. Most recently, he was staff director of the House Agriculture Committee, where he oversaw the committee’s efforts during the 2008 and 2014 farm bills. He previously served as the director of congressional and public affairs at the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service at USDA. He also worked as an agricultural aide to House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., and the late Sen. Paul Wellstone, D-Minn.

Larew was raised on a dairy farm in Greenville, W.Va. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a bachelor’s degree in dairy science and completed graduate work in agronomy at Pennsylvania State University.

NFU bylaws require filing 60 days in advance of the convention, which basically means Jan. 1. Delegates cast the weight of the membership they represent, so if a given state has 10,000 members and five seated delegates, each delegate would carry 2,000 votes. Once the election is held, the new president takes over immediately.