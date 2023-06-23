Larimer County and HistoriCorps partner to preserve historic horse barn

Nestled in the valleys of Larimer County’s majestic Red Mountain Open Space stands an iconic horse barn in need of dedicated preservationists. We invite you to join us this fall in northern Colorado to cap a season of historic volunteerism. Courtesy photo

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is excited to welcome back HistoriCorps, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to engaging volunteers in rehabilitating historic structures on publicly accessible lands, to Red Mountain Open Space from Sept. 17 through Oct. 13.

In 2004, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources purchased Red Mountain Open Space to protect natural, visual, and cultural resources and provide public recreation access.

Larimer County, in partnership with HistoriCorps, is seeking both local and visiting volunteers to join HistoriCorps’ preservation experts to protect and preserve a historic horse barn built around 1915 at Red Mountain Open Space. Restoration activities will include repairing and replacing deteriorated wood siding and trims, priming and repainting the building, and replacing several metal roof panels. This critical restoration work will preserve and maintain the structure as an important physical remnent of the area’s pioneer agricultural and ranching heritage.

Volunteers are still needed to ensure this project is successful. All volunteer work sessions are scheduled for Monday though Friday and include delicious meals and tent or truck camping sites. Volunteers will receive a commemorative T-shirt and be entered in a drawing for a free Larimer County annual entrance pass to county park and open space properties. This is a once in a lifetime volunteer opportunity to help restore and preserve a historic horse barn, make new friends, and camp under the stars at Red Mountain Open Space.

There are still volunteer spots available, don’t delay, and register today.

Session 1: Sept. 17-22

Session 2: Sept. 24-29

Session 3: Oct. 1-6

Session 4: Oct. 8-13

Volunteers must adhere to the rules and regulations at Red Mountain Open Space. No dogs are allowed. At the designated campsite, no campfires are allowed, however cooking stoves are permitted. Hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, and other activities are only permitted on designated trails and by parking at the designated public trailhead from dawn to dusk.