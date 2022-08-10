Larimer County commissioners lead groundbreaking for new 4-H Youth and Community Livestock Arena at The Ranch

Long-awaited improvements to Larimer County’s The Ranch Events Complex are now underway following a groundbreaking held event recently at the site of the 4-H Youth and Community Livestock Arena.

The ceremony recognized the start of the construction of the new arena, which is the first major implementation of The Ranch Master Plan.

The board of Larimer County, Colorado, commissioners and Loveland Mayor Jackie Marsh was joined by local county officials, 4-H families, community leaders and construction partners who played major roles in the development of the new arena.

“Everyone here today is excited to celebrate the start of this project and the creation of a significant new community resource for Larimer County,” said Laurie Kadrich, Larimer County director of community planning, infrastructure, and resources. “The 4-H Youth and Community Livestock Arena markes the beginning of exciting changes coming to The Ranch Events Complex to support the growing needs of our residents.”

The new arena will symbolize The Ranch’s vision to continue to be a community gathering place where people can connect with their long-standing agricultural roots and experience high-quality facilities, programs, and services that improve the lives of Larimer County citizens. The arena will include:

●A multipurpose dirt arena, complete with bleachers and storage.

●Classrooms and educational facilities.

●Supporting event infrastructure such as concessions spaces, restrooms and lobby areas.

“The new 4-H, Youth and Community Livestock Arena will elevate the level of community engagement already present on The Ranch campus,” said Larimer County CSU Extension Office Director Kerri Rollins. “It is designed to support public events and practices at a low cost and will continue to foster the future of agriculture and family in Larimer County.”

Larimer County created a community-driven master plan in 2017 for the expansion and renovation of The Ranch Events Complex. The county gathered extensive public input on how The Ranch needed to evolve to meet the needs of Larimer County, serve the community, and remain competitive in the market. That same year, voters approved an extension of the 0.15% sales and use tax to expand and enhance The Ranch facilities based on the master plan.

The application of the master plan is now underway. The projects selected to move forward were chosen based on community support and the best cost-benefit for the county. In addition to the arena, Phases 1 and 2 of the master plan include:

●Adding roadway improvements complex-wide to improve traffic flows and add new entrance and exit points.

●Expansion of the MAC Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena.

●Increased vehicle and trailer parking.

●Improvements to maintenance and storage facilities.

●Development of a new campground with RV hookups for events.