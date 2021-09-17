Larimer County to host 4-H open house

Come join the fun! Larimer County 4-H is home to one of the largest 4-H programs in Colorado.

Youth participate in fun, hands-on learning activities supported by the latest research-based curriculum from Colorado State University.

Participation in 4-H assists youth in developing leadership, responsibility, citizenship, and life skills through experiential learning. Larimer County 4-H offers over 40 different projects, including Leathercraft, Entomology, Photography, Clothing Construction, Leadership, Shooting Sports, Sportfishing, Cake Decorating, Livestock, Horse, and more!

Learn how you can be involved!

● Larimer County 4-H Open House

● Monday, Oct. 18

● 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

● McKee 4-H Building, The Ranch in Loveland

For more information visit our website at: https://larimer.extension.colostate.edu/ .