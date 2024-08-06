Larsen leads off food events at ASA meeting

Kevin Price, left, vice president of government affairs, American Crystal Sugar Company, introduces Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., before Larsen's speech at the opening reception of the International Sweetener Symposium in Seattle on Sunday night. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Larsen

SEATTLE — Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., was the guest speaker at the opening reception of the American Sugar Alliance’s International Sweetener Symposium here Sunday evening.

Members of the House Agriculture Committee often talk about how bipartisan that committee is, but Larsen, the ranking member on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, had the opportunity to tout that committee’s accomplishments in passing infrastructure and the reauthorization of the Water Resources Development Act.

Larsen said he has told members that if they want to get on TV they should join the Judiciary or Oversight committees. but if they want to legislate they should stay on Transportation.

The House Agriculture Committee, Larsen said, needs a dose of bipartisanship to finish the farm bill. But he added that the Republican-written bill is “fundamentally flawed.”

Larsen kept his comments to the cane and beet growers focused on legislation, but later forwarded his endorsement of Vice President Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In that statement, Larsen said, “Vice President Harris has worked hand-in-hand with President Biden to protect abortion rights, create good paying jobs and a strong economy, and stand up for working families.”

“In this election, the American people have a stark choice to make:

▪ “Democrats will codify Roe vs. Wade in law; Trump is proud he helped strike it down.

▪ “The Biden-Harris administration capped the cost of insulin at $35 per month; Trump wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act which provides healthcare coverage for 21.3 million Americans.

▪ “Vice President and former prosecutor Kamala Harris guarantees strong experienced, trustworthy leadership; 34-time convicted felon Trump guarantees division and chaos,” Larsen said.

“Vice President Harris is the right person to lead Democrats at the top of the ticket and I endorse her to be the party’s nominee,” Larsen said.

Larsen spoke at what amounted to a buffet dinner. Here are some photos of the event, along with snacks at the Monday sessions.