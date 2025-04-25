Larson Family Ranch 58th Annual Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 04/17/2025
- Location: Hamill Hall – Hamill, S.D.
- Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
- Averages:
49 Angus Bulls averaged $6,173
8 SimAngus Bulls averaged $4,218
7 Charolais Bulls averaged $3,892
37 Commercial Pairs averaged $4,627
71 Commercial Bred Heifers averaged $3,888
Top Angus Bulls:
Lot 25 – $10,750. N179. DOB: 4/6/24; Sire: AL Presidential 1059-8763; MGS: 4M Ace 709. Sold to Jerry Osterberg of Salem, S.D.
Lot 1 – $10,500. N842F. DOB: 3/13/24; Sire: GB Mogul M65K; MGS: Jindra Stout 286. Sold to Raymond Freeman of Britton, S.D.
Lot 3 – $10,000. N420. DOB: 3/10/24; Sire: GB Mogul M65K; MGS: SAV Rainfall 6846. Sold to Raymond Freeman of Britton, S.D.
Top SimAngus Bulls:
Lot 66 – $8,000. NK204. DOB: 2/4/24; Sire: R&R KRJ Golden Book H0135; MGS: OMF Epic E27. Sold to Larry and Gena Hauglid of Dell Rapids, S.D.
Top Charolais Bull:
Lot 85 – $5,000. N4577. DOB: 4/22/24; Sire: TS Houston J158; MGS: TR MR Firewater 1783 ET. Sold to Danny Ohri of Spencer, Neb.
- Comments:
The Larson family held their 58th Annual Production sale in Hamill, S.D., on April 17. The cattle were penned a few miles away at the ranch and everyone gathered at the Hamill Hall to have lunch and a sale. This year’s offering consisted of a stout set of Angus, SimAngus and Charolais bulls. There was also an excellent set of commercial pairs and bred heifers in the offering. Congratulations to the Larson family on a great sale.
