Larson Family Ranch 58th Annual Production Sale

News |

Audie Larson makes opening remarks before starting the sale.
SaleReport1-RFP-042825
  • TFP Rep: Cody Nye
  • Date of Sale: 04/17/2025
  • Location: Hamill Hall – Hamill, S.D.
  • Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
  • Averages:
    49 Angus Bulls averaged $6,173
    8 SimAngus Bulls averaged $4,218
    7 Charolais Bulls averaged $3,892
    37 Commercial Pairs averaged $4,627
    71 Commercial Bred Heifers averaged $3,888

    Top Angus Bulls:
    Lot 25 – $10,750. N179. DOB: 4/6/24; Sire: AL Presidential 1059-8763; MGS: 4M Ace 709. Sold to Jerry Osterberg of Salem, S.D. 

    Lot 1 – $10,500. N842F. DOB: 3/13/24; Sire: GB Mogul M65K; MGS: Jindra Stout 286. Sold to Raymond Freeman of Britton, S.D. 

    Lot 3 – $10,000. N420. DOB: 3/10/24; Sire: GB Mogul M65K; MGS: SAV Rainfall 6846. Sold to Raymond Freeman of Britton, S.D. 

    Top SimAngus Bulls:
    Lot 66 – $8,000. NK204. DOB: 2/4/24; Sire: R&R KRJ Golden Book H0135; MGS: OMF Epic E27. Sold to Larry and Gena Hauglid of Dell Rapids, S.D. 

    Top Charolais Bull:
    Lot 85 – $5,000. N4577. DOB: 4/22/24; Sire: TS Houston J158; MGS: TR MR Firewater 1783 ET. Sold to Danny Ohri of Spencer, Neb.
  • Comments:
    The Larson family held their 58th Annual Production sale in Hamill, S.D., on April 17. The cattle were penned a few miles away at the ranch and everyone gathered at the Hamill Hall to have lunch and a sale. This year’s offering consisted of a stout set of Angus, SimAngus and Charolais bulls. There was also an excellent set of commercial pairs and bred heifers in the offering. Congratulations to the Larson family on a great sale.
