Las Vegas 2018 sales results

Twombly Performance Horse Sale was held Dec. 7-8, 2018, in Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo! Record high seller, $100,000! Royally bred horses! Gentle to ride! We would like to thank all of you who attended and bid by phone. The sale was held at the Mandalay Bay in the Roper Cowboy Marketplace! People participated in bidding from 26 states and Canada. Big thanks to Group W Productions! Make plans to join us in Cheyenne, Wyo., on July 27, 2019, for another exciting sale! Join us on instagram and facebook. http://www.twomblyhorse@gmail.com (308) 783-1866.

Averages

Top 5 $50,900

Top 15 $34,500

Overall $25,800

When the hammer fell on Lot 4, "Pumkin", he became our all-time high selling horse! This beautiful 4 yr old palomino gelding is an own son of HF Mobster. He has had reining training and is a blast to ride on the ranch. He sold for $100,000 and is going to a repeat buyer of Arizona! She has a barn full of Twombly horses and keeps adding to her collection.

Recommended Stories For You

Lot 15, "Doodle", found an awesome home with repeat buyers of Kansas! He is a finished reiner with earnings and is a gem to ride on the ranch. Cowy and as broke as they come! Own son of Mister Dual Pep. This amazing horse sold for $42,500.

Lot 7, "Majestic" also heads to repeat buyers from Kansas! He was a sale favorite! As fancy as they come and broke and gentle as can be! There aren't too many like him around! Own son of Wimpys Slippers by Wimpys Little Step. They have purchased four geldings from us! $40,000 being the final bid.

Lot 5, "Brix", is a fancy 4 yr old buckskin gelding. Own son of Pretty Peppy Chec. Reining/ranch broke and gentle gentle! He sells to repeat buyers of California for $37,000! We would like to congratulate them for winning the AQHA World Show on the last gelding they purchased from us.

Selling sight unseen was Lot 3. "Cromz" is a fancy 5 yr old buckskin. Own son of Spook N Dunit! He has been shown in the reining and is a pleasure to ride on the ranch. He makes Colorado his new home at $35,000.

Lot 6, "Kissa" is the most amazing mare! She is an own daughter of the great Hollywoodstinseltown and out of a daughter of Shining Spark! She sells for $35,000 to an awesome home in Arizona.

Lot 19, was the flashy colored paint gelding "Splash". He was used as a lesson horse and finished to ride on the ranch. He also sells to repeat buyers from Arizona for $32,500.

Lot 13, "Eclipse", an own son of Wimpys Little step! He is as broke and gentle as they come! Earner of over $5,000 in the reining pen. He heads for Arizona for $32,000.

"Gunit" sold at Lot 8 and was the beautiful dun gelding with the bald face and blue eyes! Out of an own son of Gunner. He heads to California at $26,000.

One of the two mares offered in the sale was Lot 16, "Gunzy" she heads for Arizona at $26,000.

"Cooscoos" was the horse everyone could ride! He sold at Lot 12 and heads to Illnois at $24,000.

"Boogee", Lot 10 is an own son of Spooks Gotta Whiz! He sold for $23,000 and heads to California.

"Sticks" sold at Lot 11 for $22,000 to California! They purchased three horses.

Little and extra cute is what we called Lot 18 "Woodstock" He's California bound at $21,000.

The last horse in the sale was Lot 27 "Bandito", a 3 yr old buckskin gelding! Arizona bound for $21,000.

Lot 1 "Boots" sold to a Wisconsin buyer for $20,000! Own son of Jacs Electric Spark.

Lot 14 was the big pretty black gelding. Going to California for $20,000.

Gentle family horse! Lot 22 "Boomer" heads for Oklahoma at $20,000,

Lot 20 – $18,000 to Wisconsin

Lot 2 – $15,000 to Indiana

Lot 17 – $14,000 to Arkansas

Lot 23 – $14,000 to Kansas

Lot 21 – $11,500 to Nevada

Lot 21 – $11,000 to Nevada

Lot 24 – $7,500 to Utah

Lot 26 – $2,600 to California