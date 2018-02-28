Lashley, Aggies win placings at livestock judging

KEARNEY, Neb. – A cattleman who attends college in his hometown won honors Feb. 24 at the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic livestock judging contest in Kearney.

Nate Lashley, a sophomore with the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Aggie Livestock Judging Team, had the high individual in placing of livestock. He also was eighth high individual overall in oral reasons and placings.

The Curtis native and graduate of Medicine Valley High School, who was competitive in the beef cattle show ring and livestock judging during his 4-H and FFA career, is competing in his second year on the Aggie judging team.

"I appreciate Nate's leadership in evaluating livestock, particularly his expertise in cattle," said Doug Smith, NCTA judging coach and division chair of Animal Science and Agricultural Education. "He works hard and is a solid competitor."

The team received eighth High Team Overall, sixth High Team in placings, and tied for eighth High Team in oral reasons.

"We saw some great improvements by both freshmen and sophomore team members," Smith said. The students are majoring in livestock management, diversified management or animal science.

Their next contest will be March 12 at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas.

NCTA Aggies from multiple academic areas also will be vying for national honors in April during competitions hosted by the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture. This year, the NACTA conference will be at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Lashley won the dairy judging contest at the 2017 NACTA hosted at Kansas State University.