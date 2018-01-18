Lasting Legacy workshop scheduled for Feb. 5 in Burlington, Colo.

KIT CARSON, Colo. — Colorado Agri-Women and the Colorado Conservation Tillage Association will host a Lasting Legacy Estate Planning Workshop on Feb. 5, 2018 at the Burlington Community and Education Center in Burlington, Colo. The workshop will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m. with 90 minutes allowed for participants to eat lunch in Burlington.

Initiating discussions on succession and estate planning can be uncomfortable. Parents do not want to upset children and children don't want to be seen as greedy. Fear of upsetting family with estate decisions or an attitude of, "I won't have to worry about it when I'm gone," can lead to devastation for family members who are left. Conversely, parents and grandparents are often more than willing to share stories of their life, family accomplishments and personal success.

Beyond just real estate property and personal possessions, this hands-on workshop is the first step in creating a succession and estate document. All four pillars of a person's legacy will be covered: Values and Life Lessons, Personal Possessions of Emotional Value, Instructions and Wishes to be Fulfilled, and Financial Assets/Real Estate.

Jeff Tranel, Colorado State University Extension, will give participants many useful tools and ideas for developing business succession and estate plans. He will walk through the Lasting Legacy Workbook, included for each participant, which helps participants fill out the information needed for family communication and their attorneys. Examples of consumable forms will be presented with the hope each participant will use them as a starting point and update/change the forms over time to suite their individual needs. The workshop will be followed by a free legal clinic where families can meet with legal and financial advisers to work on a final document for their estate or succession plan.

Take the first step to ensuring a lasting legacy by registering at http://www.ColoradoAgriWomen.org or http://www.HighPlainsNoTill.com.