Latest WASDE report reveals errors in sugar calculations

The World Agricultural Supply & Demand Estimates report released July 12 by the Agriculture Department says that data on high-tier tariff sugar imports for 2019-20 and 2020-21 are being corrected.

Errors were found in the labelling of data maintained by the U.S. Bureau of the Census.

“The Census data which USDA uses to identify high-tier tariff imports were correct through the month of June 2020 but have been incorrect since July 2020,” the report said.

“With the assistance of USDA, Census staff have identified the problem and are in the process of correcting the data. Revised import estimates will be published as soon as practicable.”