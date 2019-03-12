Laughlin of IBM to speak at the Colorado Livestock Assciation Annual Meeting

GREELEY, Colo. – Register to attend the 2019 CLA Annual Meeting and Colorado's Finest Celebration to be held April 3-4, 2019, at the Embassy Suites, Loveland, Colo. CLA's Annual Meeting is one of the largest gatherings of livestock producers and trade show vendors in Colorado.

Wednesday, will kick off with a panel of experts to discuss industry disruptors including; legal issues, regulatory concerns, and the future political landscape in Colorado. Panelists include; Floyd Ciruli, Ciruli Associates, Chris Carrington, Richards Carrington, Tom Haren, AGPROfessionals and moderated by Mark Frasier, F Cross Cattle Company.

Join us for an evening celebrating farmers and ranchers at the Colorado's Finest Celebration featuring decadent food and a dueling pianos show by Wild Ivories Productions.

A highlight of the event will be the keynote presentation on Thursday by Stephen Laughlin, vice president and general manager, Global Consumer Industry, IBM Corp. Laughlin is known for helping retail and consumer product clients worldwide to transform their business models and consumer-facing activities. He is a leader in implementing complex business and technology solutions that drive improved performance. Laughlin leads IBM's Consumer Industry across the company's portfolio which includes retail, consumer products, wholesale distribution and agri-business.

The past presidents of Colorado Livestock Association and the Colorado Cattle Feeder's Association will be celebrated for their leadership at Thursday's luncheon. Special guest, Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenburg will address the membership with her plans for the future of Colorado agriculture and CLA President, Mike Veeman will give a State of the Association.

Learn more and register by March 29th here: http://www.coloradolivestock.org/annual.