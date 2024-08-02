Lawmakers: Quit kicking the farm bill can down the road

I know I just ranted about farm bill negotiations last week but considering the current farm income situation, it deserves more attention.

I just read an alarming story in Farm Journal AgWeb entitled “The ugly truth: 2023 and 2024 will go down as the 2 largest declines in net farm income ever.”

According to the story that was posted on July 31, “The reality is glaring. USDA’s net farm income forecast for 2024 is a $43 billion drop from 2023 to $116.1 billion. That is a 25.5% decline in just one year. What makes it even more jarring is that follows the 2023 net farm income figure, which saw a 16% drop from 2022. If USDA’s forecast holds true, that will mark the most significant two-year farm income decline in U.S. history.”

I feel like I’m just spitting in the wind because it looks as though there will be no new farm bill this year because of deadlock on funding food assistance and farm support programs on Capitol Hill.

But Congress is running out of time. They have a recess scheduled in August and in September they will have to shift their focus to appropriations bills, to avoid a shutdown when funding for the government expires at the end of the month.



This is what happens when you have lawmakers that think they can just kick the can down the road. How many times do we see lawmakers just extend the current farm bill, which by the way was passed in 2018? This needs to be the exception and not the rule. There is no way that the lawmakers who wrote and passed the 2018 farm bill could have foreseen the conditions that farmers are facing in 2023 and 2024.

The AgWeb story quoted Ben Brown, an agricultural economist with the University of Missouri saying, “The $90 billion drop over a two-year period is certainly the largest dollar value drop, adjusted for inflation, that we’ve seen in our history. It exceeds the previous record set in the mid-1970s. When it comes to percentage changes, we’ve seen larger percentage changes. But you’d have to go all the way back to the Great Depression era and the early 1930s to find bigger percentage declines.”

I suggest the lawmakers who have direct responsibility to put together and pass a farm bill read the AgWeb story which can be found at https://www.agweb.com/news/business/taxes-and-finance/ugly-truth-2023-and-2024-will-go-down-two-largest-declines-net-farm .

I know I’m just preaching to the choir here, but I hope you can use this information to educate people who don’t know about the risks farmers and ranchers are facing. And don’t forget to tell them that you don’t control the price of the goods that you produce. Your income is controlled by the market and what it can bear.