LCCC equestrian team members place in top 10 at Colby Community College show

Laramie County Community College Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) equestrian team members place in top 10 at the Colby Community College show this past weekend in Colby, Kan.

“Riders competed in a competitive field with many colleges represented and all riders earned placings in their respective divisions,” said Julia Wickerath, IHSA coach.

Six students competed at this contest in western horsemanship which involves rail work and individual patterns that show the ability of the rider to control and guide the horse through the elements like circles, lead changes, stop and back, Wickerath said.

Results from Saturday:

• Beginner Class 11A: Danae Baker, Cheyenne, Wyo., fourth place

• Rookie B Class: Anna Bossman, Moorcroft, Wyo., fifth place

• Beginner Class 11C: Katelyn Cowin, Pasco, Wash., sixth place

• Beginner Class 11B: Taylor Fawcett, Laramie, Wyo., fifth place

• Rookie A Class: Madison Fehringer, Sidney, Neb., second place

• Rookie A Class: Haley Wade, Cheyenne, Wyo., sixth place

“After Saturday’s classes our team really focused on what they could work on and showed up Sunday with a sense of newfound confidence,” said Wickerath. “The amount of growth I saw “overnight” at this show makes me excited to see how much they’ll learn throughout the season.”

Results from Sunday:

•Beginner Class 11C: Baker fourth

•Rookie B Class: Bossman first

•Beginner Class 11A: Cowin sixth

•Beginner Class 11B: Fawcett fourth

•Rookie A Class: Fehringer third

•Rookie A Class: Wade fifth

“I was impressed with the team’s horsemanship and sportsmanship throughout the show,” said Wickerath. “Before each class, all team members helped each other prepare to enter the ring, and once inside would cheer and encourage from the sidelines. I was so happy to see the camaraderie amongst our students.”

The biggest challenge of these IHSA shows is that riders draw a horse’s name out of hat and are assigned to ride that horse all day and will draw for another horse the next day. Sometimes a rider may draw a really pleasant, well trained horse and other times the horse may be more challenging to ride, Wickerath said.

The team will be traveling and competing at an IHSA hunt seat show next. For more information or to get involved with next years team, contact coaches Wickerath and Deeda Randle at jwickerath@lccc.wy.edu or drandle@lccc.wy.edu .