LCCC Weld Works Workshop to grow high school educators skills

Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyo., hosted its first Weld Works Workshop for high school ag and welding instructors in the region on June 18 and 19. The workshop was designed to help high school instructors grow their own skills in welding and develop ideas for lessons to take back to the classroom in the fall. LCCC instructors, Sam Graham and Chase Merrick teamed up with advisory board chair, Barry Bruns, to take workshop attendees at any level of welding skill and improve upon those skills in two days. From beginners to more advanced welders, it was difficult to encourage any instructors to take a break as they learned while doing in the 40-bay welding shop at LCCC.

"This was an awesome workshop. I really appreciated the freedom to be able to work on the weld processes that I needed to improve on," said one participant.

High school educators earned continuing education credits and left with ideas on how they can improve their own teaching in the high school classroom. The workshop at LCCC was free to instructors and supported by Union Pacific through the LCCC Foundation.

"I came into this workshop with zero confidence and I'm leaving with confidence enough to teach my students," said one participant. "Also, the cost was very suitable for my teacher salary."

For more information about the LCCC Welding program including scholarships available for women, the high school junior/senior scholarship welding contest in September, and future Weld Works plans, visit the LCCC website at lccc.wy.edu or call (800) 522-2993.