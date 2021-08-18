LCCC welder named 4th in National Skills USA Contest

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Community College’s welding program demonstrated excellence in welding at the state Skills-USA competition in spring 2021. LCCC’s fabrication team and an individual welder both qualified to compete at the national Skills-USA competition this summer.

COVID-19 restricted the participants to a virtual event and additional complications impacted the fabrication team’s ability to compete. LCCC student, David Gordon of Carpenter, Wyo., was able to compete at each level of the individual welding contest and received the title of the fourth best welder in the nation in the individual collegiate contest. Gordon graduated from the LCCC welding program in May 2021.

Faculty coaches, Sam Graham and Chase Metzler, are excited to develop a team for the 2022 Skills-USA competitions. “This is an amazing opportunity for students in our programs to compete at the highest level and to showcase the skills they learn in the classroom,” said Graham. For more information about the LCCC Skills-USA team or the welding program, contact Sam Graham at (307) 432-1647 or visit lccc.wy.edu. Enrollment is open for the Fall 2021 semester.