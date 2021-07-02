Leachman presented Continuing Service Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Beef Improvement Federation presented Lee Leachman, Fort Collins, Colo., a BIF Continuing Service Award June 23 during the group’s annual meeting and symposium in Des Moines, Iowa.

Continuing Service Award winners have made major contributions to the BIF organization. This includes serving on the board of directors, speaking at BIF Symposium’s, working on BIF guidelines and other behind-the-scenes activities. As BIF is a volunteer organization, it is this contribution of time and passion for the beef cattle industry that moves BIF forward.

Leachman is the managing partner of Leachman Cattle of Colorado (LCoC), headquartered near Fort Collins. Additionally, Leachman served as the 2018-2019 BIF president.

He sells more than 2,500 bulls annually and works with a network of more than 40 cooperating herds. He has built a program based on improved feed efficiency, quality, productivity and carcass value that increase profit for the industry. He also started $Profit, a private genetic evaluation that calculates and provides EPDs and selection indexes on more than 1.5 million cattle in that database.

“Lee is a trailblazer and early adopter of advanced technologies,” said Donnell Brown, Throckmorton, Texas, who presented the award. “He continues working hard to make the beef industry the best it can be, you can bet he will continue to revolutionize the beef industry.”

More than 400 beef producers, academia and industry representatives attended the organization’s 53rd Annual Research Symposium and Convention in Des Moines and another 250 registered to participate online. BIF’s mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

For more information about this year’s symposium, including additional award winners and coverage of symposium and an archive of the presentations, visit BIFSymposium.com.