Leaders sign USMCA, China dinner Saturday

The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada signed what President Donald Trump calls the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade in Buenos Aires today, but the other two leaders are declining to use the "America first" name for the pact that is replacing the North America Free Trade Agreement, Quartz reported.

Trump's dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place Saturday, with Peter Navarro, the White House aide most critical of China, in attendance.

The events are occurring on the sidelines of the meeting of the leaders of the G-20 countries.