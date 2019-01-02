Leading Farm and Ranch Employees Seminar to be held in Scottsbluff

Finding, hiring and retaining quality employees is a major challenge for agricultural producers in western Nebraska. Competition for the available workforce comes from area industries, and the labor market is tight.

A seminar designed to help agricultural employers learn techniques and leadership practices to help motivate and empower employees will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff. Bob Milligan, senior consultant with Dairy Strategies LLC and professor emeritus from Cornell University, will lead the seminar.

Topics will include:

• Identifying the future direction of the operation and its workforce needs

• Developing position descriptions, performance expectations and accountability

• Learning effective recruitment, interviewing and hiring procedures

• Identifying employee training and development needs

Cost is $50 per person and includes materials, breaks and the noon meal. Registration is requested by Jan. 23 to insure pre-meeting preparation material is available to participants.

To register for the seminar or for more information, please contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at (308) 235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.