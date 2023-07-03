Leads change at Cody Stampede Rodeo

CODY, Wyo. — Competition was fierce at the Cody Stampede on Sunday, July 2.

To accommodate all the contestants that want a piece of the over $400,000 in prize money available, many of the competitors make an appearance in what is known as slack. It is held outside of the regular performances but counts the same.

Slack in the steer wrestling, team roping, and tie-down roping was held on July 1 and 2. Blake Knowles, a five-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Heppner, Ore., took the early lead in steer wrestling on Saturday. He stopped the clock in 3.9 seconds and stands to get a good check here. There are 20 men left to compete here that could bump him from the top spot.

In the team roping, Ty Arnold from Midway, Texas, and Kaden Profili, of Jacksonville, Texas, have the fast time at 4.7 seconds. Profili is in contention for the Rookie of the Year in the heeling and money won here would certainly help him accomplish that goal. They roped here on Sunday, July 2.

King Pickett from Weatherford, Texas, also competed in Sunday’s slack in the tie-down roping stopping the clock in 7.4 seconds. Pickett is making a bid for his first NFR and a win here will certainly give him an opportunity.

There is a new leader in the bareback riding. Keenan Reed Hayes from Hayden, Colo., scored 88.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s horse Ed Bishop. Hayes is leading the world standings and the Rookie of the Year as well. He is well on his way to his first NFR and any check here will increase his opportunities.

In the saddle bronc riding, Brody Cress is hoping to add another Wyoming rodeo to his resume. Cress who is a native of the Cowboy State has won Cheyenne Frontier Days three times, but if he holds onto first place here with his 87.5-point score it will be a first-time championship in Cody. His success here was Sunday night on Frontier Rodeo’s Moon Shadow.

There is also a new leader in bull riding. Tyler Bingham from Howell, Utah, moved to the top with an 87.5 point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo’s The Godfather.

There is more slack Monday, July 3 in the morning for breakaway ropers and barrel racers. The third performance Monday night will feature all of the events and starts at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The following are current leaders at the 104th Cody Stampede, Sunday, July 2, 2023:

Bareback riding: 1, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 88.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Ed Bishop. 2, Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, 85.5. 3, Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, 84. 4, Weston Timberman, Columbus, Mont., 83.5. 5, Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyoming, 83. 6, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 82.

Steer wrestling: 1, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore.,3.9 seconds. 2, Aaron Vosler, Laramie, Wyo., 4.2. 3, (tie) Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., and Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb., 4.3 each. 5, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.4. 6, Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho, 4.7.

Team roping: 1, Ty Arnold, Midway, Texas and Kaden Profili, Jacksonville, Texas, 4.7 seconds. 2, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 5.0. 3, (tie) Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Coleby Payne, Stephenville, Texas; Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas; and Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, and jace Davis, Stephenville, Texas, 5.1 each. 6, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 5.3.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Moon Shadow. Ben T. Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, 86. 3, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 85. 4, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 83.5. 5, Statler Ray Wright, Beaver, Utah, 81. 6, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 79.5.

Breakaway roping: 1, McKenna Hickson, Lipan, Texas, 2.4 seconds. 2, Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., 2.5. 3, Alie Thiel, Eaton, Colo., 2.6. 4, Ashley Henderson, Uriah, Ala., 2.7. 5, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 3.0. 6, Lynn Smith, Elfrida, Ariz., 3.1.

Tie-down roping: 1, King Pickett, Weatherford, Texas, 7.4 seconds. 2, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 8.0. 3, Hagen Houck, Henrietta, Texas, 8.1. 4, Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.6. 5, (tie) Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo., and Chris McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, 8.8.

Barrel Racing: 1, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.55 seconds. 2, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.56. 3, Ilyssa Riley, Hico, Texas, 17.66. 4, Halyn Lide, China Springs, Texas, 17.73. 5, Maggie Poloncic, Gillette, Wyo., 17.81. 6, Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, Mont., 17.64.

Bull Riding: 1Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, 87.5 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Godfather. 2, (tie) Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, and Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 86. 4, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 84. 5, Byce Burnell, Sheridan, Wyo., 84. 6, Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 82.5.