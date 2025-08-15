Leads change in timed events during the third performance of Caldwell Night Rodeo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Team ropers Luke Brown from Rock Hill, S.C., and Trey Yates of Pueblo, Colo., had a lot to smile about at the third performance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo. With Brown heading and Yates heeling they moved to the top of the leaderboard with a 3.9 second run. Caldwell Night Rodeo photos by Ty Stockton

CALDWELL, Idaho — There was a very popular time of 3.9 seconds during the third performance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

That time saw new leaders in two of the events. It started with the steer wrestling where Denell Henderson, the 2019 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Resistol Rookie of the Year moved to the top of the leaderboard. Henderson is currently in the top 40 in the world standings. A win here would solidify his position and qualify him for the winter rodeos giving his 2026 season a jump start.

As soon as steer wrestlers were done, it was team ropers riding into the D&B Supply Arena. When Luke Brown swung his rope and connected, Trey Yates rode in and finished their run. Again, the clock read 3.9 seconds. Brown, from Rock Hill, S.C., and Yates of Pueblo, Colo., are now at the top of the leaderboard.

A sold-out performance saw Idaho’s own Cooper Cooke move into a tie for first place in the bareback riding. Cooke scored 87 points on Northcott & Yule Rodeo’s horse named Mentally Chill. He is now tied with Mason Yancy who also makes his home in Idaho. Yancy lives in nearby Emmett and rode here during the second performance.

The bull riding has one full round of competition here. There have been four successful rides so far with Jace Trosclair scoring 86 points on Thursday. That put the Chauvin, La., resident in third place.

All of the competitors in the other events are hoping to be in the top 12 after Friday night’s performance and qualify to compete here for a championship on Saturday night.

Action continues at the D&B Supply Arena at 8 p.m. on Friday. It will be a special celebration of the military with Patriot Night.

The following are unofficial results from the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Third Performance —



Bareback Riding: 1, Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, 87 points on Northcott and Yule Rodeo’s Mentally Chill. 2,

Hunter Greenup, Lexington, Ore., 81.5. 3, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 81. 4, Colton Clemens, Blackfoot, Idaho, 80.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Danell Henderson, Huntsville, Texas, 3.9 seconds. 2, Jacob Edler, Alva, Okla., 4.7. 3, Riley Westhaver, High River, Alberta, 5.5. 4, Colt Honey, La Junta, Colo., 6.5.

Team Roping: 1, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 3.9 seconds. 2, Tee McLeod, Waldeck, Saskatchewan and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 4.9. 3, Steven Duby, Hereford, Ore., and Taylor Duby, Nampa, Idaho, 5.1. 4, Cole Garland, Nampa Idaho and Dillon Bahem, Parma, Idaho, 5.9.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Bailey Bates, Tohatchi, N.M., 3.0 seconds. 2, Calli Kaufman, Boundurant, Wyo., 3.7. 3, Rickie Fanning, Martin, S.D., 4.7. 4, Shayla Hall, Stephenville, Texas, 12.7.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Coleman Shallbetter, Gunnison, Colo., 83.5 points on Northcott & Yule Rodeo’s Smokin’ Hippy. 2, Q McWhorter, Petrolia, Calif., 80.4. 3, Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 80. 4, (tie) Carson Bingham, Rigby, Idaho and Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 78 each.

Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Hayden Ford, Whitehouse, Texas, 8.6 seconds. 2, Tom Simpson, Malad, Idaho, 9.8. 3, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 13.1.

Barrel Racing: 1, (tie) Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, and Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idah, 17.02 seconds each. 3, Ryann Pedone, Sunset, Texas, 17.08. 4, Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 17.11.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Jace Trosclair, Chauvin, La., 86 points on Powder River Rodeo’s 021J.

Current Leaders –

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Mason Yancy, Emmitt, Idaho., on Burch Rodeo’s Wild Child and Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, on Northcott & Yule Rodeo’s Mentally Chill, 87 points each. 3, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La., 85.5. 4, (tie) Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah, and Bodee Lammers, Tolar, Texas, 85 each. 6, (tie) Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, and Andy Gingerich, Aberdeen, S.D., 83.5. 8, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb.,

Steer Wrestling: 1, Denell Henderson, Huntsville, Texas, 3.9 seconds. 2, Holden Myers, Van, Texas, 4.0. 3, Kyle Irwin, Westville, Fla., 4.1. 4, Bridger Anderon, Carrington, N.D., 4.2, 5, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont.; Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas; and Landris White, Angleton, Texas; 4.3 each. 8, (tie) Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 4.5.

Team Roping: 1, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.D., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 3.9 seconds. 2, Devon Johnson, Red Oak, Texas, and Zane Pratt, Congress, Ariz., 4.3. 3, (tie) Dawson and Dillon Graham, Wainwright, Alberta; and Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta, and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont.; 4.4 each. 5, (tie) Cole Eiguren, Fruitland, Idaho, and Breck Ward, Jerome, Idaho; and Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nunes Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 4.7 each. 7, Cyle Denison, Iowa, La., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn., 4.8. 8, Tee McLeod, Waldeck, Saskatchewan, and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 4.9.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Beau Peterson, Council Grove, Kan., 2.6 seconds. 2, (tie) Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, and Joey Williams, Volberg, Mont., 2.7 each. 4, Aubryn Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, 2.9. 5, (tie) Josie Conner, Iowa, La., and Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 2.9. 7, (tie) Bailey Bates, Tohatchi, N.M.; Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas; Brittany Truman, Parma, Idaho; Carly Christian, Oakley, Idaho; and Rheagan Cotton, Fairfield, Texas, 3.0.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 87 points on Outlaw Buckers’ OLS Tubs Magic Carpet. 2, (tie) Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah and Ryder Sandford, Sulphur, La.., 86 each. 4, Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, 84.5. 5, (tie) Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., and Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 84 each. 7, (tie) Coleman Schallbetter, Gunnison, Colo., and Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 83.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 8.1 seconds. 2, (tie) Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas; Hagen Houck, Henrietta, Texas; and Hayden Ford, Whitehouse, Texas; 8.6 each. 5, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 8.7. 6, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.8. 7, Preston Pederson, Hermiston, Ore., 8.9. 8, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 9.1.

Barrel Racing: 1, Anita Ellis, Blackfoot, Idaho, 16.83 seconds. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.94. 3, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 16.96. 4, (tie) Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, Mont., and Makenna Shook, Needville, Texas, 17.01. 6, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, and Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, 17.02. 8, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.06.

Bull Riding: 1, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 92.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Peanut. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 88. 3, Jace Trosclair, Chauvin, La., 86. 4, Bryce Jensen, Huntsville, Texas, 76.