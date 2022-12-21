Leahy urges vote for omnibus; Pelosi urges vote in person

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., on Tuesday urged his colleagues to vote for the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill that he had introduced earlier while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., urged her colleagues to vote in person, rather than by proxy.

The Senate voted 70-25 in favor of the motion to proceed to the House to accompany H.R. 2617, the legislative vehicle for the omnibus, but no time has been set for a vote.

In the statement, Leahy said, “I will have more to say about our bill tomorrow, but our choice is clear. The alternative, a continuing resolution into the New Year, is short-sighted and wholly unnecessary. It imperils our national security, and it ignores the real pain and consequences of inflation. Without a clear path forward based on a bipartisan framework, punting on our responsibility to fund the federal government risks a full-year continuing resolution. Under a continuing resolution, America gets left behind. This is unacceptable.

“We have a bipartisan bill. We have a path forward now. I look forward to continuing to work with my friend Vice Chairman [Richard] Shelby [R-Ala.] to pass this bill out of the Senate as soon as possible.”

But despite nutrition and climate provisions in the bill for which Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member, claimed credit, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, said he won’t help get the bill passed.

Hoeven issued a statement opposing the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.

“With American families facing higher costs due to inflation, Congress needs to stop spending,” said Hoeven. “While there are provisions in this legislation that we support, the top-line spending is too high. Instead of passing a massive $1.7 trillion bill, we should allow the next Congress to address government funding. Going forward, Congress needs to work through regular order to fund our priorities, while finding savings to get control of our debt and deficit.”

Meanwhile, Pelosi urged her colleagues to be present in person to vote this week.

In a note to her colleagues, Pelosi said, “As you know, tomorrow we are scheduled to resume session to complete our business for the year.

“I am following up on the leader’s notice of the schedule by encouraging all members to be physically present at our session Wednesday night.

“We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our Democracy. Please be present for a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has told members that the House will be in session until the omnibus appropriations bill passes.

There is speculation on Capitol Hill that the prospect of bad weather throughout most of the country may encourage both the Senate and the House to speed up plans to vote on the omnibus.

The current continuing resolution that funds the government expires at midnight Friday.