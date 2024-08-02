Learning how to decipher opinions

Meetings can be challenging and those who question new opportunities do more than complicate things. They know there is wisdom in considering all points of view and taking the time to investigate the angles. Comments may include we’ve never done it that way before or it won’t work. We don’t have the time, we’ve tried that before, or we’re not ready for it yet.

These opinions may seem like roadblocks to some, yet they can be the impetus to study an issue more thoroughly. The remarks might range from it won’t pan out, it’s too early, it’s too late, or why something new now? Remarks could include we don’t have the authority, you’re two years ahead of the time, it’s too academic and not for the regular people, or it will offend.

We’ve all heard, and maybe said, it takes money to make money. When it’s your own funds it would make you feel the impact more readily. As soon as a group goes to spending the income of an entity, it is less personal and perhaps easier to spend to the point of wasting. These are the people who say we are going to do it come hell or high water and no regulations or rules are going to stop us. The money will materialize (fall out of the sky) and we will convince those who give out grants that our project is different and it qualifies for the grant, even though anyone who can read understands that it doesn’t. Some volunteer will put time into writing a grant application, knowing full well that it will be rejected.

You may hear from others who have a say in keeping the purse strings closed. It costs too much, it isn’t in the budget, it’s a good thought, but impractical, or it won’t pay for itself. Those comments would likely come from those who are conscientious about using money that volunteers have raised by giving of their time. They could say it’s too ivory tower, it isn’t in the budget, or it’s not in the plan.

While these may seem like negative vibes, they actually are intended to allow more time to contemplate a big project. Patrons could say let’s think it over for a while, let’s do more study first, let’s shelve it for the time being, don’t you think we should look into it further before we act, it’s too radical of a change, or let’s all sleep on it. Or they may truly mean I know it won’t work… and I don’t want it to.

Contact workers who have done projects along the same lines, especially when there are guidelines that must be followed, others who have achieved good outcomes are invaluable. Consult with those who know about how funding is allocated.

It might be necessary to rank each aspect of the project in order of importance so the most vital are done first. Beyond that, it comes down to money, time, and if workers will be available.

