Learning to do and living to serve

Landon Drews, son of Doug and Linda Drews, has spent his whole life around agriculture. As soon as he entered eighth grade, he made sure that FFA was a priority. Now, the current sophomore at Paxton Consolidated Schools in Paxton, Neb., has been making waves in his chapter through his leadership position as sentinel, but also because of his Supervised Agricultural Experience.

The Paxton FFA Chapter has a 15 acre feedyard that is used to teach students the highs and lows of beef cattle production, in a real life setting. On this property, there happened to be a small plot of unused ground that the Paxton FFA Adviser, Corey Turner, wanted to see utilized. He not only wanted a student to get hands on experience with farming a piece of land themselves but also wanted to ensure that the land was being cultivated and cared for so he turned to Landon.

After heeding the recommendation of his adviser, Landon looked to his family. His dad and brother supported the idea of not only growing a corn crop but suggested turning the field into a test plot. This way not only could Landon learn more about farming but give back to the area in a meaningful way. Because this was a test plot, Paxton area farmers would be able to see and implement the data retrieved from Landon’s corn harvest, to hopefully benefit their own farming operations.

Now, as all farmers know, to grow something you need land, and that’s where Landon began to tackle his first hurdle.

Landon all suited up in his blue corduroy jacket, the official “uniform” of the FFA. Photo Courtesy Bailee Speck Landon1-RFP-033125

LAND AND LABOR

Because the land was owned by the Paxton FFA Chapter, Turner and Landon were able to work out a labor agreement. Landon would plant his test plot on the chapter’s ground, and in turn, he would take care of the school’s cattle. Thus hurdle No. 1 was cleared.

Landon’s second hurdle was to acquire the corn seed needed for the test plot. Because of existing relationships in the community with seed dealers, and the impact that those dealers know FFA makes on students, they agreed to donate the seed.

Before the seed was planted, Landon needed to make sure his first line of defense against weeds was in place. As agriculturalists know the weeds grow 10 times faster than the corn crop. To ensure that Landon would have a better chance at a bountiful harvest, Hi-Line Co-op donated fertilizer and applied it to the ground three times.

As the hot summer days ensued, Landon enjoyed taking care of the school’s cattle, and tending to his test plot.

“It was pretty cool to watch the crop grow, and know that this is mine,” Landon said.

FFA teaches students responsibility and dedication to a project, and Landon’s feelings of accomplishment swelled as he watched his seeds of possibility emerge from the ground, even despite the lack of rainfall that Paxton was experiencing.

As summer turned into fall, the corn was ready to be harvested. Landon had secured the sponsorship of Nebraska Harvest Center of Ogallala, Neb., who donated a combine for Landon to harvest the merits of his labor.

Much to Landon’s appreciation, the whole school showed up to watch the grand finale of all of his hard work.

Landon stands in front of the combine, donated by Nebraska Harvest Center, that he used to harvest his test plot with. Courtesy photo Landon2-RFP-033125

BOOTS ON THE GROUND

Landon enjoyed seeing all his hard work culminate into one exciting day. His excitement was shared by Turner who had the front row seat to watch Landon’s communication skills improve throughout the SAE project. Because the reins of the project were given to him, Landon had to take significant steps to make this dream a reality.

“Everything that he did got sponsored, so he had to reach out to all the different companies just to be able to plant and harvest it, Turner said. It was all on his shoulders.”

Not only is FFA changing Landon’s life for the better, but it’s positively impacting over 1 million other members across the United States. While FFA members may come from various walks of life, whether their hands are in the dirt or developing the latest cutting edge technology to improve agriculture, the future of agriculture is safe with smart, hardworking young people looking for their next window of opportunity.