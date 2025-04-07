YOUR AD HERE »

Leftist, rightist groups oppose reference price increase in reconciliation

A coalition of leftist farm groups have joined with right-wing taxpayer groups to urge Congress not to include in a reconciliation bill a measure to raise the reference prices that crop subsidy payments. 

Both Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., have said they believe the reference price increase will fit into the reconciliation bill because it is a spending measure. 

The coalition says the reference price increase would benefit large farmers growing select crops and not most farmers and livestock producers.

