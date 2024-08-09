‘Legacy of Leadership: Faces of Nebraska Women in Agriculture’ exhibition marks 40 years of Women in Ag program

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program will celebrate 40 years with the debut of a photo gallery exhibition, "Legacy of Leadership: Faces of Nebraska Women in Agriculture,” at the 2024 Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, in Grand Island. Courtesy photo

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program will celebrate 40 years with the debut of a photo gallery exhibition, “Legacy of Leadership: Faces of Nebraska Women in Agriculture,” at the 2024 Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, in Grand Island.

The gallery aims to highlight the vital role of women in Nebraska’s agricultural landscape with a collection of portraits captured at the 2024 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference by renowned photographer John Noltner. Through portraits and personal stories, Noltner works to bridge divides and encourage dialogue around important issues. He has produced projects for national magazines, Fortune 500 companies and non-profit organizations.

“We are thrilled to present this unique exhibition honoring the resilience, innovation and enduring impact of women in agriculture,” said Jessica Groskopf, director of the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program. “Through these powerful portraits, we hope to encourage discussion about the role of women in our state’s largest industry.”

The “Legacy of Leadership: Faces of Nebraska Women in Agriculture” photo gallery will show at four events this year:

Aug. 26-Sept. 2, in the Raising Nebraska Building at the Nebraska State Fair, 501 E. Fonner Park Road, Suite 100, in Grand Island.

Sept. 11, 2024, in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Building at Husker Harvest Days, 9000 W. Husker Highway, near Wood River.

Oct. 1–31, 2024, in the Loft Gallery at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus Union, 1705 Arbor Drive, in Lincoln.

Feb. 20-21, 2025, at the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference, 110 2nd Ave, in Kearney

For more information about the “Legacy of Leadership: Faces of Nebraska Women in Agriculture” photo gallery, please visit https://wia.unl.edu or contact the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program at wia@unl.edu .

“Legacy of Leadership: Faces of Nebraska Women in Agriculture” is funded in part by a grant from Humanities Nebraska.

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help people explore what connects us and makes us human. Humanities Nebraska is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, private donations and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Beginning in 1985, the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program is one of the longest University-led women in agriculture Programs in the country. The mission of this program is to provide unbiased, research-based risk management education to female agriculture operators, consultants, landowners, service providers and value-added business owners in Nebraska.

In 2023, the program reached over 1,400 participants. The Women in Agriculture program is committed to providing educational opportunities for all Nebraska women interested in developing management skills in every facet of agriculture by providing leadership, learning experiences, support and networking avenues to empower women to compete and survive in this challenging and complex industry.