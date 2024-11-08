‘Legacy of Leadership: Faces of Nebraska Women in Agriculture’ photo exhibition opening, lecture set for North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A photography exhibition celebrating 40 years of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Nebraska Women in Agriculture program will be on display through Nov. 20 in North Platte at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.

A free lecture by Jessica Groskopf, director of Nebraska Women in Agriculture, will be held at the center at 6 p.m., on Nov. 18. She will speak about the historical role of women, their current challenges and their future involvement in agricultural sciences.

The exhibition, “Legacy of Leadership: Faces of Nebraska Women in Agriculture,” aims to highlight the vital role of women in Nebraska’s agricultural landscape with a collection of over 70 portraits captured at the 2024 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference by renowned photographer John Noltner. Each portrait is accompanied by the subject’s short answer to the question, “what has called you to this work?”

“We are thrilled to present this unique exhibition honoring the resilience, innovation and enduring impact of women in agriculture,” Groskopf said. “Through these powerful portraits, we hope to encourage discussion about the important role of women in our state’s largest industry.”

The traveling exhibit has been featured at this year’s Nebraska State Fair, Husker Harvest Days and in the Loft Gallery in the Nebraska East Union in Lincoln.

For more information about the “Legacy of Leadership: Faces of Nebraska Women in Agriculture” photo gallery, please visit https://wia.unl.edu or contact the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program at wia@unl.edu .

“Legacy of Leadership: Faces of Nebraska Women in Agriculture” is funded in part by a grant from Humanities Nebraska.

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help people explore what connects us and makes us human. Humanities Nebraska is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, private donations and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

ABOUT NEBRASKA WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE

Beginning in 1985, the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program is one of the longest university-led women in agriculture programs in the country. The mission of this program is to provide unbiased, research-based risk management education to female agriculture operators, consultants, landowners, service providers and value-added business owners in Nebraska.

In 2023, the program reached over 1,400 participants. The Women in Agriculture program is committed to providing educational opportunities for all Nebraska women interested in developing management skills in every facet of agriculture by providing leadership, learning experiences, support and networking avenues to empower women to compete and survive in this challenging and complex industry.

ABOUT JOHN NOLTNER

Minnesota-based photographer John Noltner has produced projects for national magazines, Fortune 500 companies, and non-profit organizations.

His multimedia arts project, “A Peace of My Mind,” uses portraits and personal stories to bridge divides and encourage dialogue around important issues. Through exhibits, workshops, lectures, on-site studios, and distance learning, “A Peace of My Mind” leads transformative experiences that help a polarized world rediscover the common humanity that connects us.

A gifted storyteller, Noltner has worked on four continents, gathering stories of human courage, grace and resilience. “A Peace of My Mind” reflects his belief that art and storytelling can help individuals, organizations and communities articulate their deepest values and encourage action toward building social capital and community connections.