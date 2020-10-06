Lehmann appointed to Colorado Beef Council board

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Governor Jared Polis recently named Michelle Lehmann, a cow calf producer from Powderhorn, Colo., to the Colorado Beef Council board of directors. Lehmann will join other beef producers and industry leaders on the board, which directs state Beef Checkoff investments in promotion, research, and education programs to help increase demand for beef.

Lehmann and her husband, Tim, have a cattle ranch in Gunnison and Saguache counties, and have been active supporters of agriculture and the beef industry for many years. A fourth generation beef producer in the small ranching community south of the town of Gunnison, Lehmann also has a degree in accounting and human resource management and has worked for 24 years as an office manager for Deldorita Ranches, Inc. In addition, she has spent countless hours in the field tending the family’s cattle, irrigating and harvesting hay, and fixing fences.

Lehmann has also been an active 4-H leader for more than a decade, serves on the board of directors for the Gunnison County Electric Association, and is an active member in numerous organizations, including the Gunnison County Stockgrower’s Association, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. She is also active in the Gunnison Valley Cattlewomen, where she serves as vice president, and the Colorado Cattlewomen.

Filling one of two cattle raiser seats on the CBC board, Lehmann will serve a four-year term.

Lehmann says she is looking forward to continuing to serve the industry in this new capacity. “Colorado Beef Council plays a vital role in the beef industry for our state, and I want to do my part to ensure the industry continues to be strong,” she said. “We constantly face new challenges as an industry to make sure people understand that the beef they love is wholesome and nutritious. Furthermore, we need to work hard to engage experts, keep up with responsible practices, and ensure the industry has the proper checks and balances in place.”