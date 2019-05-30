Lerner, Prill receive Larry Corah Graduate Student Awards

K-State Animal Sciences and Industry students Annie Lerner and Lauren Prill were recently recognized as recipients of Larry Corah Outstanding Graduate Student Awards. Prill, left, was awarded the Larry Corah Outstanding Masters Student Award, which includes a $1,000 scholarship. She is a graduate research assistant and teaching assistant at Kansas State University pursuing a master’s degree in meat science. Lerner, far right, received the Outstanding PhD Student Award which includes a $1,500 scholarship. She is a graduate research assistant pursuing a doctoral degree in applied swine nutrition. Also pictured is Larry Corah.

Photo courtesy K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry Graduate Students Annie Lerner and Lauren Prill were recognized Thursday, May 23 as recipients of Larry Corah Outstanding Graduate Student Awards.

Lerner, originally from Overland Park, Kan., received the Outstanding PhD Student Award, which includes a $1,500 scholarship. She is a graduate research assistant pursuing a doctoral degree in applied swine nutrition. Lerner’s research projects are related to the application of technology on commercial pig farms, feed safety, and nutrition and management strategies for finishing pigs.

She served as the undergraduate research coordinator for the swine nutrition team and oversaw 17 undergraduate research projects. One of her PhD advisors Mike Tokach said, “Annie is a high achieving, selfless student that has excelled in the classroom, with her research, in her mentorship of undergraduate students, and among her fellow graduate students. Her selfless dedication to undergraduates and fellow graduate students makes her a worthy recipient of the Corah Outstanding PhD Student Award.”

Prill was awarded the Outstanding Masters Student Award, which includes a $1,000 scholarship. She is a graduate research assistant and teaching assistant pursuing a master’s degree in meat science. Prill’s research efforts have focused on beef degree of doneness, how it is evaluated by consumers, and the impact it has on beef palatability. In her role as a graduate student coach, she has coached the Meat Animal Evaluation Team to two national championships and a reserve national championship, as well as the 2019 Meat Judging Team, Meat Science Quiz Bowl Team and the Kansas 4-H All-Star Livestock Judging Team.

Prill, originally from Wichita, Kan., was nominated for the award by her adviser, Travis O’Quinn. “Lauren has excelled in her time in our program and demonstrated a high level of excellence in all three aspects of the land-grant mission and in the mission of the department,” O’Quinn wrote in his nomination letter. “Lauren has, more than any other student I have observed in my time at KSU, significantly contributed to the teaching mission. I can think of no one better to represent the Larry Corah Award and what it strives to honor than Lauren Prill.”

Both the PhD and masters awards are presented in honor of Larry Corah, who served for 25 years as a K-State Animal Science and Industry Department beef extension and research specialist. After retiring from K-State, he went on to work for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association as director of production systems and then served 17 years as the Certified Angus Beef LLC vice president of supply. The scholarships are supported from the Larry Corah Graduate Student Enhancement Fund.

The award winners are selected based on scholastic achievement, research activity and success, teaching activities, faculty evaluation and overall contributions to the mission of the department.