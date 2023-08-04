Let farmers and ranchers do their jobs

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder, suggest that the world could lose half of all farms by 2010.

The number of farms in more than 180 countries in the world is predicted to drop from 616 million in 2020 to 272 million.

“At the same time, the average farm size is predicted to double. The study shows that some areas, including Europe and North America, will see a relatively steady decline in farm numbers, while other areas, including Latin America and North Africa, will go from a period of farm creation to one of consolidation by mid-century,” according to an article about the study in Modern Farmer.

This doesn’t surprise me because like everything else the cost of farming is increasing and at the same time the value of what they produce isn’t keeping up.

There are few people in the world who can live comfortably not knowing how much they will make from year to year.

The study predicts there will be fewer but larger farms in the future, which is a trend we’ve been seeing for many years.

Is this a bad thing? If farmers were able to raise the price of their crops and livestock that could be dangerous. But that’s not the case. Farmers rely on the market for their prices, which goes back to my point about how much farmers and ranchers make doesn’t keep up with their production expenses.

The researchers in this study are afraid that the tendency for people to migrate away from farming and into urban areas will lead to less food. I’m not sure that is true because I believe that farmland will still be farmed unless it is sold for development.

They say that “Small farms typically have more biodiversity and crop diversity, which makes them more resilient to pest outbreaks and climate shocks.”

I believe that larger farms will be able to keep up with the crop diversity if the market demands they do and as for pest outbreaks and climate change farmers and ranchers, small and large, have been dealing with this since the beginning of time.

They only thing that would hurt our food system is the current government trying to rid the world of cows, overreaching with its water rules and its overregulation of federal lands.

Farmers and ranchers, if left to do what they need to do, will continue to feed the world in a wholesome and timely manner. Yes, there are bad actors out there as there are in any industry, but those bad actors will be taken care of in a just world.

We need to stop wringing our hands over possible food shortages and at the same time continuing to create conditions that keep farmers and ranchers from doing what they do best.

Besides, do you know how stupid our Climate Czar John Kerry looks when his is jetting around the world blaming cows for destroying the planet?