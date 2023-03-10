Let the games begin

Seems like the 2023 presidential election is almost upon us with four people — Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Viviek Ramaswamy and Marianne Williamson — declaring their intent to run.

Of course, by the time you read this that may have changed, but I’ll take my chances.

Waiting in the wings are names like Ron DeSantis — I had to laugh the other say when I heard some political pundit criticizing “Rick” DeSantis. If you are a professional political commentator, which I do not claim to be, you should at least Google the candidates name before you talk about them. Not a good look.

There is also Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Tim Scott and Chris Sununu among others who have hinted that they may be interested in running. Then there’s President Joe Biden, who everyone seems to think will seek a second term, Pete Buttigieg and California Gov. Gavin Newsom who are being bandied about as potential front runners in the Democratic party.

I am a little miffed that Trump declared so early and I don’t understand his nasty comments about DeSantis, who hasn’t even said that he’s going to run for president.

Trump has done a lot of good for the people of the U.S., without having to lower himself to name calling and picking on other candidates and potential candidates.

DeSantis on the other hand is popular in my view because he knows how to put the media in their place, and he isn’t taking Trump’s bait.

Some in the media are saying that he’s going to have to respond to Trump eventually. I think he should respond when it comes to policy and issues but not to the name calling.

As for the democrats, Biden has proven he can’t run the country, especially after his action in Afghanistan, and his response to inflation and balloon-gate. Not to mention, he doesn’t understand that energy and transportation are two of the most important industries in this country.

Speaking of energy, Buttigieg has no idea what his current job — transportation secretary — entails and has shown the country he’s inept. As for Newsom, I’m not even going to go there. But suffice it to say, if you want what he has to offer, you should move to California.

I’m not going to say who I would vote for in this election, because I have yet to make up my mind.