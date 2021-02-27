Let’s MeatIn Colorado

It’s time for Colorado meat producers to throw down the gauntlet.

For some reason that defies logic, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared March 20 a meat-free holiday.

“Removing animal products from our diets reduces the risk of various ailments, including heart disease, high-blood pressure, stroke, various cancers, and diabetes and a plant-based diet helps protect the environment by reducing our carbon footprint, preserving forests, grasslands, and wildlife habitats, and reduces pollution of waterways,” the proclamation states. “Since MeatOut was launched in 1985, more than 35 million Americans have explored a plant-based diet and reduced their consumption of meat, dairy, and eggs; and major food manufactures and national franchises are marketing more vegan options in response to this growing demand … therefore, I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, do proclaim March 20, 2021 as MeatOut Day.”

I am sick and tired of seeing stories about cow farts and greenhouse gases and how reducing our beef consumption would combat climate change. I believe this diatribe is just like the straw issue — getting rid of plastic straws is going to save the planet. Let’s choose the lowest common denominator of climate change and ignore the largest source of carbon emissions — manufacturing and big cities.

You cannot tell me that a herd of 1,000 cattle releases more GHGs as a plant that produces wind turbines or solar panels.

Not to mention the GHGs produced by companies making fake meat.

“In the U.S., 80% of all greenhouse gases stem from the use of fossil fuel. And that’s transportation, power production/use, and the cement industry. Livestock on the other side, in the U.S., emits approximately 4% of all greenhouse gases, according to the EPA,” Frank Mitloehner, a professor and air quality specialist in cooperative extension in the department of animal science at the University of California, Davis said during an online summit.

While ranchers and dairy farmers have been bending over backwards to be even more sustainable, manufacturing and big cities have been laughing all the way to the bank.

The politicians use the cow argument because if they really wanted to save the planet it would take a lot of heavy lifting that would drive away most of their campaign contributors.

It’s time to call a spade a spade, and instead of trying to explain to people in big cities that cattle are not bad for the environment, tell them that their lifestyle is the biggest cause of climate change. Let’s quit pretending that electric cars don’t run on fossil fuels and that the nation’s climate czar, John Kerry, can fly around the world on a private jet and not be concerned about what it’s doing to the environment.

Polis needs to treat the ag industry well as it’s one of the remaining thriving industries after a year of closures and cancel culture. He needs to be reminded not to bite the hand that feeds us.