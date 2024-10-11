Leveraging beef genetics as a climate-smart sustainability practice

Williams

Since 1975, the industry has increased beef production while cow inventory has been reduced. Acknowledging and appreciating the sustainability improvements the beef industry has already made is how Robert Williams, Trust in Food Sustainable Livestock technical manager, kicked off his presentation during the Advancements in Efficiency and Adaptability breakout session. The session part of the Beef Improvement Federation Symposium June 11, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Williams stated that increased efficiency is attributed to factors such as implementation of genetic evaluations and EPDs (expected progeny differences), alongside improved management, nutrition and marketing. He cited literature indicating that improving performance indicators (growth rate, feed efficiency) will reduce resource inputs (feed, water) and greenhouse gas emissions (per kilogram of meat).

USDA PARTNERSHIPS

The USDA has invested more than $3 billion in 141 grants through Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. Trust in Food, A Farm Journal initiative, received one of these grants, amounting to $40 million, for the Connected Ag Climate-Smart Commodities Pilot Project. During the next few years, they plan to enroll approximately 500 producers across 19 states in this project. The grant covers several focus areas including virtual fencing, temporary livestock fencing, grazing and rangeland management, wetlands restoration, prairie restoration, feed management and livestock genetic improvement. Williams is focused on the livestock genetic improvement aspect of this grant.

Partnering with American Breeders Service, this component of the grant involves genetic interventions for terminal beef production. The goal is to use mating plans with both terminal and maternal genetics administered through AI to produce both replacement heifers and feeder animals from the same calf crop. By following these animals through the supply chain from birth to harvest, a lifecycle assessment will estimate greenhouse gas emissions reductions achieved through climate-smart genetics per unit of carcass weight.

Williams said, “We have the technology and genetics to make great advancements in beef cattle production; the trick is getting more buy-in from a larger share of producers.”

He noted that through this project there is an “opportunity to receive financial assistance to implement climate-smart projects into practice.”

Trust in Food is currently enrolling producers in these climate smart projects and encourages interested producers to visit trustinbeef.com for more information.

To watch the Williams’ presentation, visit https://youtu.be/zcXdHwKdQQM . For more information about this year’s Symposium and the Beef Improvement Federation, including additional presentations and award winners, visit BIFSymposium.com.