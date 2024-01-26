Lids, bonnets and dome pieces

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

One fixture of every farmer and rancher’s wardrobe is some kind of hat that they wear daily. I’m partial to my felt Resistol in the winter and my straw in the summer time. When the snow flies, I have a wool scotch cap that I wear to keep the cold air off my ears. However, there are days when the Nebraska wind blows a little too hard for a cowboy hat, or it’s too hot for a wool cap on my ears. These days are when I break into my vast collection of ball caps that I have acquired over the years.

I’m sure that every farmer or rancher can relate to this collection. Its usually stashed away in the top of the hall closet, taking up space in the mudroom, or causing your wife to have gray hair as it seems to never stop growing. See farmers and ranchers are a lot like one of those NASCAR drivers that wear all their sponsors on their clothes, only we usually just wear them on a cap on top of our head. I don’t remember the last time that I purchased a cap, but I do remember the pallet of mineral that I fed up that came with a free cap from the salesman.

My cap collection is quite large. I’ve got caps that I wear for going to town, and caps that are covered in sweat, grease, and oil from servicing tractors or windmills. Many of the dirty ones used to be the nice ones, but as newer ones came in, they moved on down the line. No matter how dirty some of the caps seem to get, somehow I can’t seem to part ways with them. This is where my wife comes in. At least once a year she forces me to clean out the collection. This is usually about the time that it has grown large enough that it begins to migrate from the closet in the mud room, to the closet in our bedroom.

If you ever wanted to know where someone was from, what their preferred brand of machinery was, the co-op that they frequent, what sale barn they use, who they buy bulls from, or what local baseball team their kid is a part of, just look into their baseball cap collection. The cap collection tells a lot about the person wearing them. Caps have come a long way over the years, and like the men and women who wear them, they all have a style of their own. Some guys curve the bill so tight that it could double as a pipe, others like them flat as a pancake. Whatever the style, make them unique to you.

I know that I am not alone in my collection of ball caps. A few years ago, my grandpa passed away. As we were cleaning out the house, I found Grandpa’s collection. There were hats older than me, logo’s from dealerships that no longer exist, caps made of corduroy, denim and canvas. It was fun looking through them all. Almost like a trip back into time.

That’s all for this time. Do your best to clean out the closet once in a while, your wife will thank you for it. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.