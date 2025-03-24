Life cycle analysis confirms continuous improvement in sustainable US wheat production

U.S. Wheat Associates , the National Association of Wheat Growers , and the National Wheat Foundation announced the results of a comprehensive Life Cycle Analysis showing a continuous improvement in the sustainability of U.S. wheat production. The analysis indicates wheat farmers have dramatically reduced greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, water use, land use and soil erosion on a per-bushel basis.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers from Texas A&M University AgriLife Research and Colorado State University’s AgNext Institute . The LCA measured environmental changes from raw inputs through delivered grain, analyzing local production practices at 110 archetype farms across primary U.S. wheat growing regions between 1978 and 2018.

Key findings include:

Greenhouse gas emissions are down 33% due to more prescriptive use of fertilizers and precision input application.

Energy use is down 57% thanks to improved fuel efficiency and reduced tillage.

Water use is down 46% with higher yield per water unit and reduced irrigation.

Land use is down 45% through multiple production improvements and lower planted area.

Soil erosion is down 60% due to reduced tillage and other production improvements.

“Other studies have shown improvement in wheat’s environmental footprint but did not take the full diversity of a crop grown across the United States into account,” said USW Vice President of Policy Dalton Henry. “Now, the results of this LCA set a more accurate baseline of information that we can share with customers here at home and overseas.”

In 2024, Kansas farmer Derek Sawyer traveled with other wheat growers to South America to promote U.S. wheat exports.

“Several of the customers we met asked for specific facts about how we produce our wheat,” said Sawyer. “We produce a food ingredient so the results of this study will be a great way to build confidence that our wheat is produced sustainably with less impact on the environment.”

METHODOLOGY

The research team created 110 “archetype farms” across representative wheat-producing counties and collected data on both retrospective and modern practices in each county over time. To reach study conclusions, the team analyzed a massive amount of data using a widely accepted Agricultural Policy Environmental Extender (APEX1) model and “openLCA” life cycle assessment software.

The LCA results encompass all U.S. wheat farms, accounting for different production types, rotations, yield potential and wheat classes. The study also provides additional details about what is behind the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in wheat production.

“Most of the reduction resulted from fewer nitrogen fertilizer emissions from fields and reduced emissions associated with diesel fuel,” Henry said. “In addition, wheat is produced today with more precise and prescriptive fertilizer and crop protection application with more than 70 percent produced in conservation tillage systems.”

Henry said the LCA results represent all wheat production across the United States but cautions that the results cannot be accurately compared to production in another country nor directly compared against other crops.

The sponsors are sharing the results of this first-ever U.S. wheat life cycle analysis with the global grain trade in the spirit of transparency about how this high-quality food ingredient is grown.

“With this important study, we invite customers and stakeholders to join us to continue measuring and sharing the positive sustainability trends in U.S. production,” Henry said.