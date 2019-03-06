Lighthizer to testify at Senate Finance hearing on WTO reform

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, announced that the committee will hold a hearing next Tuesday on reform of the World Trade Organization, and that Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will testify.

The hearing, entitled "Approaching 25: The Road Ahead for the World Trade Organization," will be held at 10:15 a.m. in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

"The World Trade Organization has been the clearing house for our rules-based international trading system for nearly a quarter century," Grassley said in the announcement.

"Overall, it's been a force for good in moving global commerce forward. But reform and oversight are critical to the proper functioning of institutions, and the WTO is no exception. We must be diligent to ensure that the United States receives the full and intended benefits of WTO membership and that all members play by the rules.

"I look forward to hearing from Ambassador Lighthizer about how the WTO can adapt to the challenges of our modern economy and help to level the playing field for American farmers, families and businesses."