Limousin cattle outshine at the 2023 NWSS Open Show

Limousin Breeders brought out a high-quality set for the 2023 National Western Stock Show. The Open Show was held Wednesday, January 11 in Denver, Colo. Judge Tom Hawk evaluated the open show animals.

The Grand Champion Limousin Female was LJRL CSVN Ms Brown Sugar exhibited by Breck Boyce. She is an 84% Limousin female born 3/1/2021 and sired by TASF Crown Royal 960C ET.

Hayden Holdgrafer exhibited the Reserve Champion Limousin Female. CLAC Kandy 172K ET is a 1/28/2022, 50% Lim-Flex female sired by SCC SCH 24 Karat 838.

In the bull Show, OLIM Keystone 23K was named Grand Champion Limousin Bull. He is a 2/11/2022, 75% Lim-Flex bull sired by MAGS Cable. This bull was exhibited by Ochsner Limousin.

Grand Champion Limousin Bull OLIM Keystone 23K exhibited by Ochsner Limousin, Kersey, Colo. Courtesy photo

NWSS-RFP-012322

The Reserve Champion Limousin Bull was Wulfs Joint Venture G579J , an 9/1/2021, Purebred bull sired by Wulfs Fifty T804F. This bull was exhibited by Wulf Cattle.

Grand Champion Limousin Female: LJRJ CSVN Ms Brown Sugar , 3/1/2021, 84% Limousin, double black, polled, sired by TASF Crown Royal 960C ET, out of SCAS Enchantress 940E, exhibited by Breck Boyce, Lipan, Texas.

Reserve Grand Champion Limousin Female: CLAC Kandy 172K ET , 1/28/2022, 50% Lim-Flex, homozygous black, homozygous polled, sired by SCC SCH 24 Karat 838, out of TASF Envy 161E ET, exhibited by Hayden Holdgrafer, Bryant, Iowa.

Grand Champion Limousin Bull: OLIM Keystone 23K , 2/11/2022, 75% Lim-Flex, heterozygous black, homozygous polled, sired by MAGS Cable, out of OLIM Fortuna 860F, exhibited by Ochsner Limousin, Kersey, Colo.

Reserve Grand Champion Limousin Bull: Wulfs Joint Venture G579J , 9/1/2021, Purebred, black, homozygous polled, sired by Wulfs Fifty T804F, out of DHIL TMG 5795C ET, exhibited by Wulf Cattle, Morris, Minn.

Bull Show Division Winners:

Division I Champion: RUNL Keno 166 K , 3/29/2022, 70% Lim-Flex, double black, double polled, sired by CELL Glass Ceiling 9459G, out of RUNL Gee Gee 544 G, exhibited by Running Creek Ranch, Elizabeth, Colo.

Division II Champion: OLIM Keystone 23K , 2/11/2022, 75% Lim-Flex, heterozygous black, homozygous polled, sired by MAGS Cable, out of OLIM Fortuna 860F, exhibited by Ochsner Limousin, Kersey, Colo.

Division II Reserve: RODZ Kingston 199K , 2/21/2022, 82% Limousin, homozygous black, homozygous polled, sired by JBV Yellowstone 901G, out of RODZ Farrah F199, exhibited by Reynolds Land and Cattle, Sanford, Colo.

Division III Champion: Wulfs Joint Venture G579J , 9/1/2021, Purebred, black, homozygous polled, sired by Wulfs Fifty T804F, out of DHIL TMG 5795C ET, exhibited by Wulf Cattle, Morris, Minn.

Division V Champion: RODZ Jericho 102J , 3/3/2021, Purebred, homozygous black, homozygous polled, sired by RODZ Fantastico 147F, out of REYR Miss Direct Hit X102, exhibited by Reynolds Land and Cattle, Sanford, Colo.





