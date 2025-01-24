Limousin events continue at the 2025 NWSS with the MOE Show

Limousin and Lim-Flex breeders were under the bright lights at the National Western Stock Show to showcase their genetics. The Medal of Excellence Limousin Show was held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Denver. Kyle Gillooly, Ga., evaluated the females and bulls.

The grand champion Limousin female was SSUL 3259L ET, exhibited by Leighton Hackett, Sauk Rapids, Minn. She is a 3/11/2023, 42% Lim-Flex female sired by Silveiras Forbes 8088. This female was first named division five champion.

Jance Mosbarger, Goodland, Kan., exhibited the reserve champion Limousin female. MOSJ Khloe Mae 001M is a 4/25/2024, 57% Lim-Flex female sired by MAYC Gold Buckle 624G. This heifer came from division one.

In the bull show, OLIM Maverick 417M was named grand champion Limousin bull. He is a 3/4/2024, 67% Lim-Flex bull sired by MAGS Kooper Rush 2622K. This bull was exhibited by Ochsner Limousin, Kersey, Colo., and was division one champion.

The reserve champion Limousin bull was Fires 22M ET, a 4/2/2024, 75% Limousin bull sired by TASF Guiness 315G ET. This bull also came from division one and was exhibited by exhibited by Parker Schwarz, La Cygne, Kan.

At the conclusion of the show, the premier breeder award went to Linhart Limousin, Leon, Iowa. The premier exhibitor award went to T4 Livestock, LLC, Sterling, Colo. A complete list of winners follows.

Grand Champion Limousin Female: SSUL 3259L ET, 3/11/2023, 42% Lim-Flex, sired by Silveiras Forbes 8088, out of Ratliff Howboutit 008H ET, exhibited by Leighton Hackett, Sauk Rapids, Minn.

Reserve Champion Limousin Female: MOSJ Khloe Mae 001M, 4/25/2024, 57% Lim-Flex, double black, double polled, sired by MAYC Gold Buckle 624G, out of Schilling Khloe ET, exhibited by Jance Mosbarger, Goodland, Kan.

Grand Champion Limousin Bull: OLIM Maverick 417M, 3/4/2024, 67% Lim-Flex, red, homozygous polled, sired by MAGS Kooper Rush 2622K, out of OLIM Gwyndolen 987G, exhibited by Ochsner Limousin, Kersey, Colo.

Reserve Champion Limousin Bull: Fires 22M ET, 4/2/2024, 75% Limousin, double black, polled, sired by TASF Guiness 315G ET, out of Ratliffs Flirt 892F ET, exhibited by Parker Schwarz, La Cygne, Kan.

Female Show Division Winners:

Division I champion: MOSJ Khloe Mae 001M, 4/25/2024, 57% Lim-Flex, double black, double polled, sired by MAYC Gold Buckle 624G, out of Schilling Khloe ET, exhibited by Jance Mosbarger, Goodland, Kan.

Division I reserve: PCCX Miss Melba 420M ET, 3/20/2024, 67% Lim-Flex, homozygous black, double polled, sired by Ratliff Jump Start 340J ET, out of AUTO Chicago 423C ET, exhibited by Paradeis Cattle Co, Sarcoxie, Mo.

Division II champion: PCCX Ranch Cow 423M, 2/14/2024, 75% Lim-Flex, homozygous black, double polled, sired by TASF Crown Royal 960C ET, out of AUTO Chicago 423C ET, exhibited by Karli Buggs, Sarcoxie, Mo.

Division II reserve: CELL Morgan 4097M ET, 2/25/2024, 25% Lim-Flex, homozygous black, homozygous polled, sired by Colburn Primo 5153, out of MAGS Grete 288G, exhibited by Brodie Mackey, Gering, Neb.

Division III champion: TFOR Legend 137L ET, 12/8/2023, 42% Lim-Flex, homozygous black, sired by Ratliff Jump Start 340J ET, out of PF Forever Princess, exhibited by Tyla Thomas, Sterling, Colo.

Division IV champion: CELL Lady 3165L ET, 5/4/2023, 50% Lim-Flex, homozygous black, homozygous polled, sired by BNWZ Dignity 817, out of Riverstone Charmed, exhibited by Bevin Bertsche, Onida, S.D.

Division V champion: SSUL 3259L ET, 3/11/2023, 42% Lim-Flex, sired by Silveiras Forbes 8088, out of Ratliff Howboutit 008H ET, exhibited by Leighton Hackett, Sauk Rapids, Minn.

Division V reserve: REIB Miss Queen 369, 4/15/2023, 40% Lim-Flex, homozygous black, homozygous polled, sired by ELCX Kings Landing 599 D ET, out of 64 Miss Eileen 1524, exhibited by Parker Chesnut, Bath, Ind.

Bull Show Division Winners:

Division I champion: OLIM Maverick 417M, 3/4/2024, 67% Lim-Flex, red, homozygous polled, sired by MAGS Kooper Rush 2622K, out of OLIM Gwyndolen 987G, exhibited by Ochsner Limousin, Kersey, Colo.

Division I reserve: Fires 22M ET, 4/2/2024, 75% Limousin, double black, polled, sired by TASF Guiness 315G ET, out of Ratliffs Flirt 892F ET, exhibited by Parker Schwarz, La Cygne, Kan.

Division II champion: TFOR Mile Marker 155M, 2/11/2024, 44% Lim-Flex, double black, homozygous polled, sired by Wulfs Joint Venture G579J, out of TFOR Karmen 037K, exhibited by T4 Livestock, LLC, Sterling, Colo.

Division II reserve: RODZ Mozart 166M, 2/8/2024, 56% Lim-Flex, homozygous black, homozygous polled, sired by FWLY LHC Capital ET, out of RODZ Ms Dauntless J166, exhibited by Reynolds Land & Cattle, Sanford, Colo.

Premier Breeder: Linhart Limousin, Leon, Iowa

Premier Exhibitor: T4 Livestock, LLC, Sterling, Colo.