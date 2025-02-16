Limousin leads the way in collecting carcass data

Carcass trait EPDs for Limousin and Lim-Flex cattle are now among the most accurate and predictable in the industry, thanks to a cooperative effort between the North American Limousin Foundation, Aurora, Colo., International Genetic Solutions, Bozeman, Mont., and Riverview LLP/Wulf Cattle, Morris, Minn.

The leap forward comes with the inclusion of more than 300,000 actual harvest data phenotype records from pedigreed Limousin and Lim-Flex-influenced cattle into the IGS national cattle evaluation. This project began initially in 2021 with nearly 45,000 head and has grown to over 300,000 head in the last 4 years.

“Incorporating this amount of actual carcass data, directly into the National Cattle Evaluation at International Genetic Solutions, is unparalleled,” said Mark Anderson, NALF executive director. “The carcass phenotypes generated will greatly enhance accuracy, not only on the EPDs of sires in the NALF herdbook but also on related cattle throughout their pedigreed bloodlines. This will also greatly enhance carcass progeny equivalents when genomically enhancing cattle and will result in improved predictability in the mating decisions our breeders make, especially as it relates to highly heritable carcass traits.”

NALF MEMBER CONTRIBUTIONS

Wulf Cattle, Morris, Minn., made the inclusion of the unprecedented number of carcass phenotypes possible. Wulf Cattle is one of NALF’s largest producers of Limousin and Lim-Flex cattle. Besides producing seedstock, the operation also feeds cattle in commercial yards throughout the central United States.

Wulf Cattle has long made a significant commitment to capture carcass records from fed beef cattle purchased from commercial cow/calf operators using their Limousin and Lim-Flex bulls. This same commitment applies to collecting carcass records from the firm’s BeefBuilder cattle1.

Other NALF members engaged in cattle feeding also provide carcass phenotype records for the genomically enhanced genetic evaluation.

“With the initial data set and the current large monthly flow of new records from the BeefBuilder program, Limousin and Lim-Flex cattle are among the best-characterized carcass genetics on the planet,” said Robert Weaber, Ph.D. of Kansas State University, a noted industry geneticist. He worked with the IGS science team to usher in this new era of carcass evaluation for NALF and Limousin breeders.

Weaber explains each Wulf Cattle bull in the genetic evaluation represents at least several hundred progeny carcass records, with some having 1,000 or more.

“The carcass evaluation provides Limousin and Lim-Flex breeders the information necessary to make more precise and predictable breeding and selection decisions than ever before as they continue their quest to increase profitability throughout the beef value chain,” Weaber said.

“Enhanced data sets like the one we’re creating, enable our breeders to not only create better cattle at an accelerated rate, but provide more consistency and predictability to commercial cow/calf operators and the entire beef value chain,” said Austin Hager, NALF president, a Limousin Breeder from Karlsruhe, N.D. “This effort is a win for the beef industry and will certainly help solidify our breed’s long-standing position as the carcass breed,” Hager said.

“The current marketplace demands cattle that can hit consumer-driven targets in terms of quality grade while achieving a higher percentage of yield grade 1-3 carcasses that deliver improved red meat yield,” Anderson said. “As importantly, current market signals are asking us to do that while simultaneously taking cattle to larger out-weights without sacrificing feed efficiency.”

1BeefBuilder cattle from Wulf Cattle are the result of crossbreeding proven Limousin and Lim-Flex bulls with Holstein and Jersey cows. BeefBuilders are high-quality grading, consistent, beef-type cattle with improved feeding performance and superior red meat yield, compared to strait-bred dairy cattle.