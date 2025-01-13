Lincoln County Cattlemen offering genetic pricing program

The Lincoln County Cattlemen will offer a genetic pricing program on January 22 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte, Neb.

The program will begin in the Ag Building with a free social at 5:30 p.m. sponsored by Justin Thompson with American Family Insurance. A meal will be provided at 6 p.m. with the support of Zoetis.

The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will discuss genetic merit pricing and how it is being analyzed nationally by a task force. Members of the task force will be present to answer questions and provide more insight.

The panel will include Kent Anderson from Zoetis Animal Genetics, Matt Spangler from Nebraska Extension, and Craig Uden from Darr Feedlot Inc.

More than 95% of U.S. feeder cattle change ownership without the benefit of shared genetic information. Most cow calf producers spend time and money buying the right bull with good genetics.

This raises the question of why this information isn’t shared with buyers of feeder cattle knowing the cost of bulls. This program has the potential to provide valuable insight for cow calf and stocker producers who wish to attend.

To register, please contact Randy Saner at rsaner2@unl.edu or by calling (308) 532-2683 by Jan. 20.