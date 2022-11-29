The Lincoln County Cattlemen’s Meeting will be held Nov. 30 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. The program for the Lincoln County Cattlemen’s meeting will discuss planning for next year’s grazing season.

Topics will include:

Update on implant use by Burken from Zoetis.

Tax Management During and After Drought by Randy Saner Extension beef educator

Systems Approach to Beef Production by Don Adams, UNL beef specialist emeriti

Planting Forages for Early Spring Grazing to Help with Drought by Mary Drewnoski UNL beef systems specialist, Nebraska Extension

Producer Panel Tim McAbbe, Jeremy Martin, Rick Funston, Dan Kelly

Social hour will start at 5:30 p.m. sponsored by Justin Thompson Agency followed by a meal at 6 p.m. sponsored by Bradley Cardinal with Zoetis. The program will start at 6:30 pm.

The meeting will be held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Ag Hall. Registration required by Nov. 28 by calling (308) 532-2683 or emailing randy.saner@unl.edu .

Extension programs are open to all.