Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties 4-H invites youth to month-long celebration

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. ­­— Every year, Nebraska 4-H Month brings thousands of young people, parents, volunteers, and alumni together to celebrate all the ways in which 4-H helps youth find a place where they belong. Across the state, Nebraska 4-H invites community members to celebrate:

4-H Spirit Day on Thursday, Feb. 1

4-H Volunteer Appreciation Day on Thursday, Feb. 8

4-H Supporters and Donors Appreciation Day on Thursday, Feb. 15

Day of 4-H Service or Give Back to Your Community on Thursday, Feb. 22

Leap into 4-H- Get enrolled on 4-Honline on Thursday, Feb. 29

Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties 4-H will observe 4-H Month this year by hosting a 4-H open house on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds from 3-5 p.m. We will be offering different activities such as photo booth, seed mosaic and 4-H bracelets. Current members will have tables showcasing their past 4-H projects. Miss Nebraska’s Teen Boston Pettera will be there to judge the cooking contest 4-H members will be participating in. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities.

In addition to celebrating, youth are invited to join 4-H and complete the annual enrollment process during February. By becoming enrolled members, youth have the opportunity to join a club, exhibit projects at the county and state fair, participate in contests and apply for special awards and recognition.

4-H is Nebraska’s largest youth development organization — empowering nearly 140,000 across the state with the skills to lead for a lifetime. With the support of 12,000 volunteers, Nebraska 4-H helps youth develop and practice life skills through clubs, camps, school enrichment, afterschool and special interest programs. In Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties, more than 300 4-H members and 50 volunteers are involved in 4-H.

To learn more about how to get involved, visit https://4h.unl.edu .