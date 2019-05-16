Little to leave Roberts for NAMI; Daniels, Cline promoted

Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., with Sarah Little, his longtime communications director.

Photo courtesy Office of Sen. Roberts

Sarah Little, communications director in the personal office of Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., will leave to become the vice president of communications at the North American Meat Institute.

Roberts announced Little’s departure and the promotion of two staff members. Little confirmed that she would join NAMI.

In a news release, Roberts noted that “Sarah started on my staff as an intern from Prairie Village, Kan., 20 years ago” and had “worked hard on behalf of Kansas and the nation, especially following the terrorist attacks of September 11, and most recently for America’s farmers and ranchers.”

Stacey Daniels, Roberts’ press secretary, will be promoted to communications director in the personal office. Daniels previously worked in the House of Representatives as a communications director. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and worked as a television reporter in Columbia, Mo., and Eugene, Ore.

Meghan Cline, the Republican press secretary on the Senate Agriculture Committee for the past four years, has been promoted to communications director for the committee. Previously, she served as assistant director of communications for the National Pork Producers Council. Cline was born and raised in Dalton, Ga., and earned bachelor’s and master of science degrees in agricultural communications from the University of Georgia and Oklahoma State University, respectively.

