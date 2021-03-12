Livestock industry advocates ‘Colorado Livestock Proud Day’ proclamation by the governor

GREELEY, Colo. — Colorado Livestock Association was joined by Colorado Dairy Farmers, Colorado Egg Producers, Colorado Pork Producers Council, Colorado Wool Growers Association and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union in a request for Gov. Jared Polis to declare March 22, 2021, Colorado Livestock Proud Day in the state of Colorado.

The industry was notified March 11 that the governor officially signed the proclamation.

This official declaration by the governor is a step forward in setting the record straight concerning the misinformation perpetuated about the livestock industry’s impact on the environment, human nutrition and animal welfare.

The proclamation states:

Colorado Livestock Proud Day

WHEREAS, farmers and ranchers raise livestock to provide nutritious, affordable protein for families across the state, and throughout the nation, and animal proteins supply the body with essential nutrients, including sources of zinc, vitamins B12 and D, and fatty acids; and

WHEREAS, livestock graze lands that are not suitable for the production of crops and are able to convert solar energy in plants into protein dense meat products; and

WHEREAS, agriculture producers take seriously the responsibility of protecting the land, water and air and we demonstrate this commitment through compliance with state and federal regulations; and

WHEREAS, livestock producers are devoted to the animals in their care and have an obligation to provide responsible animal care using sound animal husbandry practices, based on practical experience and scientific research; and

WHEREAS, agriculture serves as our state’s economic backbone, generating more than $40 billion in economic activity annually and supporting more than 170,000 jobs. Livestock production contributes over $4.6 billion to Colorado’s economy; and

WHEREAS, the livestock industry is an essential part of Colorado’s past, present and future and is the cornerstone of the foundation of our state;

THEREFORE I, Jared Polis Governor of the State of Colorado, do hereby proclaim March 22nd, 2021 as Colorado Livestock Proud Day in the State of Colorado.