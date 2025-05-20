Livestock judge sees quality as part of future in beef industry

Wade Sanders has been judging livestock since high school and has continued in college. Courtesy photo

Recent headlines have a rocky outlook for college graduates and the businesses they expect to build a career in. Wade Sanders, a native of Alliance, Neb., would say he’s a bit more optimistic about his career and the beef industry he is looking to enter.

“I’m optimistic about the beef industry. I mean, today our cattle are grading close to 85 percent prime and choice compared to 50 percent not all that long ago,” he said. “I think quality is what’s allowed us to grow so much and be the protein that everybody is willing to pay the extra money for in restaurants or retail cases at the grocery store. I believe headed into the future, we’re going to continue to see that quality go up.”

Sustainability is another aspect Sanders is learning more about in the beef industry. “I’ve heard it explained recently, split into three parts. Economics, environmental and community to help the industry continue to thrive.”

The community aspect is already working in the beef industry, as it has helped bring Sanders to his current education and career endeavors.

BUILDING A CAREER

Raised on a ranch in the Panhandle of Nebraska, Sanders began pursuing a career in livestock at a young age. He was a member of 4-H and FFA in Alliance, taking pigs and steers to the Box Butte County fair in Hemingford, Neb. In his sophomore year in high school, Sanders grew an interest in livestock judging. During this time, Clayton and Taelor Krause were coaches for meat judging in FFA.

“They really got me interested in livestock judging. I’m a competitive person, I liked combining judging and competition,” Sanders said. Clayton and Taelor Krause are Texas Tech University graduates and were on the 2013 National Champion Meat Judging team. The advisers took Sanders and other FFA livestock judging members to Lubbock in his junior year in high school to watch judging at the college level. “It got me started and interested in Texas Tech and judging in college.”

Sanders is pursuing a degree in animal science, with a minor in agri-business management at Texas Tech University. In the judging category, he has been on the winning teams for the 2023 wool judging team, 2024 meat judging team, and 2025 meat animal evaluation team.

“I hope to return to Alliance and help with his family’s business (Diamond T Livestock Services),” he said. “I graduate in December (2025) and would like to get some work experience somewhere else first. Find something to bring back to the ranch and help us grow into the future.”

For National Beef Month, Nebraska Extension is looking at the future of the beef industry through the eyes of some of our area youth in a four-part series.