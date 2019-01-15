Livestock judges training to be held May 9-11

The 16th Annual Intermountain Livestock Judges Training is scheduled for May 9-11, 2019, at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, in Spanish Fork, Utah. The training is geared to help interested leaders, parents, producers and youth gain hands-on education in livestock selection and evaluation, offering an adult and a youth track. Participants will have the opportunity to learn what to look for in selecting and evaluating animals. Having the opportunity to evaluate numerous classes of livestock in the three-day period, learning proper terminology, oral reasons and how to handle the show-ring experience. The adults will evaluate live animals and then evaluate carcasses in the cooler after harvest, while the youth will compete in a judging contest on the final day. Each track will be led by a separate presenter; working with participants, teaching them what to look for and how to evaluate beef, goats, swine and sheep. The youth track will be led by University of Wyoming Livestock Judging Coach Caleb Boardman and a group of his current students. While the adult track will be led by Brett Moriarty an alumnus of Texas A&M University where he was a member of the All-American Livestock Judging Team in 2013. The cost to attend is $150 for the adult track or $100 for the youth track offering collegiate teams a rate of $500 for a team of four. The registration fee includes four meals, breaks, curriculum materials and a judging notebook. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Days Inn (801) 491-2828 and the Microtel Inn (801) 491-2828. Registration is limited to the first 125 applicants and is due April 26, 2019, or until the training is full. Don't miss this great opportunity to improve your livestock selection and evaluations skills. A schedule, registration link and brochure are available on the Wyoming State 4-H web-site at: http://wyoming4h.org/animalopps/camps/. For more information, contact Dawn Sanchez, Wyoming State 4-H specialists at (307) 799-8780.