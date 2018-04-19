Livestock lost: Colorado woman loses cattle to modern day rustler

Brand Inspectors

Some of the oldest laws on the books in Colorado deal with the sale and transport of livestock, and the people charged with enforcing those laws are brand inspectors.

Brand inspectors’ jobs remain the same as they have for 150 years — to make sure livestock is in the rightful owner’s possession.

In Colorado, cows and horses are considered livestock and any time they change hands, an inspection is required, even if the animal is a gift. An inspection is also required if an animal is transported across state lines or more than 70 miles and is not headed to a sale barn.

Cattle owners register their brands with the state, and there are more than 35,000 different brands used across Colorado. Horses are not usually branded, though horses used for recreation are sometimes microchipped by their owners. Working horses are not usually microchipped.

Brand inspectors also receive reports of missing or stolen livestock across Colorado. In the past six months, 265 missing or stolen cows and horses were reported in Colorado, according to the state.